AMLO and Sheinbaum failed to comply with measures to stop disseminating the Mandate Revocation: TEPJF

The Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation reviewed the precautionary measures imposed by the Federal Electoral Institute against the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the dissemination of Revocation of the mandate and it was considered that the messages disseminated by both parties constituted government propaganda during a prohibited period.

It is important to remember that the INE ordered on more than one occasion that President López Obrador refrain from speaking or promoting the popular consultation, since the Institution is the only one that can promote participation in this democratic exercise.

The Institute ordered President López to suspend the broadcast of the morning press conference on March 18 and to refrain from promoting the revocation of the mandate, while the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum was asked to stop broadcasting government works.

In a public session by videoconference, the judges considered the warning that Sheinbaum had received valid, since the Federal Law on the Revocation of Mandate prohibits public servants from disseminating government actions and achievements from 4 to 10 April, the date on which the popular consultation will take place.

A partir de este jueves 7 de abril no se realizarán más actividades de difusión del proceso de esta participación ciudadana.(Fotos: Cuartoscuro)

Judges Felipe de la Mata Pizaña and Felipe Fuentes presented two bills claiming that AMLO and Sheinbaum violated their constitutional duties and ignored the INE's calls. The last one was on March 29 when the head of government was ordered to delete 10 posts from her Twitter account.

On this, the president commented in a tweet: “Today I received a new job from @INEMexico forcing the deletion of posts on social networks that she thinks are propaganda. I proceed to download networks but we are going to challenge since we consider it to be partial and excessive. Once again.”

José Luis Vargas was the only one who voted against the bills presented and commented: “In my view, the decree of authentic interpretation issued by the Congress of the Union is after the events being denounced and should not apply retroactivity.” The others rejected the allegations of the president and the head of government.

El INE aseguró que ha cumplido con una difusión objetiva, imparcial y con fines informativos. (Foto: Cuartoscuro) Misael Valtierra | Misael Valtierra

Similarly, the INE ordered 13 governors of Morena and allied parties to delete tweets that from their perspective represented government propaganda. Among those involved were Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, Layda Sansores San Roman and Indira Vizcino Silva.

According to a press release, the INE determined that as of this Thursday, April 7, the broadcast on radio and television of the Revocation of Mandate process will end and will continue with the publication by all social media of the information necessary to guarantee the exercise of the right to citizen participation in that process.

Councillor Claudia Zavala Pérez mentioned that: “Public servants have left much to be desired in democratic terms since they have ignored the determinations of the authorities regarding the dissemination of the exercise, including the Electoral Tribunal”. He also stated that “this speaks of very little responsibility on the part of the public servants”.

Finally, the judges in a private session determined that if Sheinbaum resumes such practices in the next few hours, he could receive a public reprimand, as well as other sanctions.

KEEP READING: