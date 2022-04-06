“We just want to be heard”: Eugenio Derbez again demanded the arrest of the Mayan Train

Eugenio Derbez has been the target of controversy in recent weeks. One of them came after winning an Oscar for his participation in the film CODA. However, the one that attracted the most attention was his demand to stop the construction of the Maya Train.

It was within the framework of World Water Day that a video began to circulate on social networks by the Sélvame del Tren movement, which was headed by some figures from the national art scene who seek to stop the construction of Section 5 South of this flagship project because, they said, it would significantly affect the rich ecosystem of the place.

Today, after even being denounced by Morena because of his participation in this film, Derbez again demanded the arrest of the Maya Train and asked to be heard to give to know his position on the case.

Likewise, the Mexican actor, producer and director also said that they should listen to experts and people in the region, who have denounced that environmental damage is already “irreversible” due to the felling of trees that have damaged the area.

“We just want to be heard and that they take into account the opinions of scientists, environmentalists and people in the region. The ecological damage would be IRREVERSIBLE,” wrote the famous comedian.

(Foto: Twitter)

This message, posted on his Twitter account, was accompanied by the same video that caused controversy, only this time he added some images of the deforestation caused by the construction of that transport infrastructure.

Users of this social network quickly responded to Eugenio Derbez and said that this section of the Mayan Train has already been modified so as not to damage the jungle. In addition, they shared the defense that Natalia Lafourcade's father, Gastón, made to the Fourth Transformation (Q4), as well as showing his support for AMLO and his megaprojects.

After the release of this footage, López Obrador, during the morning conference on Wednesday, March 23, responded to this video and called those involved “pseudo-environmentalists” and “fifis”, in addition to mention that they would have been hired by conservatives to criticize their project.

Later, the actor responded to the president's statements and assured that he was hurt by the disqualifications. In addition, he clarified that he did not receive any payment for participating in this environmental campaign.

El mandatario y Derbez han rozado desde hace algunas semanas por sus diferentes posturas sobre el Tren Maya (FOTO: SAÚL LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO)

“It pains me to be disqualified because I think the lion believes that everyone is of his condition. I don't get yellow envelopes, I don't need that. I earn my money with the sweat of my brow and I do this for the love of Mexico,” said the comedian on March 25 in an interview with Ciro Gómez Leyva.

Eugenio also took advantage of the dialogue to clarify that he belongs to a group of citizens who are concerned about the latent danger facing the rainforest of the peninsula.

He also clarified that they were not hired by anyone: “I have always said it, I am not from any party, neither the PRI nor the PAN nor MORENA. I am from Mexico and I am doing this because environmentalists contacted us, local people contacted us in a cry for help.”

In contrast to AMLO's words, the interviewee remarked that they are not against the Maya Train, they are only opposed to the last-minute change of the route from section 5 to a place that has the longest underground river and cenote system in the world. Its sole purpose is to stop work in this part in order to avoid an ecocide.

