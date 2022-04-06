Vanessa Terkes joins the march against Pedro Castillo and demands his resignation

Vanessa Terkes, like different characters from show business, is in disagreement with the latest decisions taken by Pedro Castillo as President of the Republic. For this reason, the actress decided to go out and demand the resignation of the Peruvian president.

She reached San Martín Square and stood by thousands of thousands of citizens expressing their rejection of the current government. She pointed out that not only in Lima they want the departure of the head of state, but much of Peru has also requested it.

It should be noted that the curfew announced for Tuesday, April 5 in Lima and Callao caused a wave of protests in different parts of the city. The protesters said they were not willing to have their right to free transit restricted.

In an interview she gave for ATV, Vanessa Terkes said that the marchers against Pedro Castillo went to the streets peacefully; however, due to the acts of vandalism by some subjects the police had to use tear gas bombs that affected those who attended quietly.

“ I am here as a citizen with the anger that thousands of Peruvians have. I used to say Lima, but no gentlemen is the whole of Peru. We're outraged all day. A while ago they have been throwing tear gas bombs at children, mothers, something that was peaceful,” he said.

He also took advantage of television cameras to address Pedro Castillo directly and ask him to resign from office before the population continued to take to the streets. “ Take a step to the side ,” he said.

She also used her social networks to regret that the march against the Peruvian president ended in riots, as several headquarters of the state were affected. “Regrettable that a peaceful march ends in this,” he said.

VANESSA TERKES WAS LINKED TO JUAN SHEPUT

The program Love and Fire captured Venessa Terkes alongside former minister Juan Sheput. Although they have not claimed or denied that they are romantically involved, on more than one occasion they have been seen together.

It was for this reason that Willax Televisión's magazine went in search of the actress to find out more details about her alleged romance, although in the end the journalist did not get a direct answer from the former television host, as she refused to answer and only evaded the question.

As you remember, speculations of a romance between Terkes and Sheput gained more strength when the radio broadcaster shared a photograph of her birthday celebrations, where it was possible to observe that the actress looked very smiling next to the politician, although she covered her face with an emoji.

