US warns India about costs of aligning with Russia

(Bloomberg) President Joe Biden's chief economic adviser said that the Administration has warned India not to align itself with Russia and that US officials have been “disappointed” with some of New Delhi's reactions to the invasion of Ukraine.

“There are certainly areas where we have been disappointed by the decisions of both China and India, in the context of the invasion,” White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese told journalists at a breakfast on Wednesday hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

United States has told India that the consequences of a “more explicit strategic alignment” with Moscow would be “significant and long-term,” he said.

While the US, Europe, Australia and Japan have imposed economic sanctions on Russia in response to its war against Ukraine, India has refused to do so and instead has tried to continue imports of Russian oil.

New Delhi's reaction to the invasion is complicating its relationship with Washington, where India is considered an important partner in countering Chinese influence in Asia.

Deese's comments come after deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh's trip to India last week to meet with officials.

“What Daleep made clear to his counterparts during this visit was that we don't think India is interested in accelerating or increasing imports of Russian energy and other commodities,” press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week.

The US and the rest of the Group of Seven nations will continue to work with India and hope they can align efforts to the greatest extent possible, a US official said at a briefing for journalists on Wednesday on the new sanctions against Russia. India and the US collaborate extensively on food security and global energy, the official said.

In addition to searching for Russian oil, India is the world's largest buyer of Russian weapons. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resisted pleas from the US and Australia to reduce the relationship, insisting that India needs Russian weapons to counter both Pakistan and China and that alternatives are too expensive, according to people familiar with the matter.

