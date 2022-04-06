Uruguay eliminated the use of masks and quarantines in schools

La vuelta a las aulas de unos 178.000 estudiantes del país suramericano se produce tras culminar la suspensión que regía desde pasado 23 de marzo ante el crecimiento exponencial de la covid-19 en un contexto en que el número de contagios cae a la par de que crece el avance de la vacunación. EFE/ Raúl Martínez/Archivo

Following the announcement of Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, where he defined the cessation of the coronavirus health emergency in the country, the corresponding authorities met on Tuesday to define the protocols to be applied in schools.

The Minister of Education and Culture, Pablo da Silveira, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, the president of the Central Directing Council (Codicen) of the National Administration of Public Education (Anep), Robert Silva, defined that all quarantines in schools will be eliminated from next April 19.

This date corresponds to the first day of school after Tourism Week, or Holy Week, holiday week in Uruguay. According to a press conference, the only children who will have to quarantine after that date are students who have covid positive.

In this regard, the head of the Education and Culture portfolio described this step as “great news” and that thanks to these measures Uruguay is returning to a situation of “normal” in all centers, reported radio MonteCarlo.

The authorities in conference consulted what happens in the event of an outbreak being detected, which would mean two or more cases with an epidemiological link, and whether according to the protocols indicated the children who were in contact should quarantine. They replied that these students should not do anything about it and that the group will continue to function without any problems.

Taking the word “outbreak” as an excuse, Da Silveira explained that this term will no longer be used, but rather people with symptoms will be talked about. In case of having them, it is recommended that the student does not attend class and, if they do so because the symptoms are mild, that they do so as a mask.

“I think we are reaching the final stage of a path that we have traveled since 2020 when we started to approve operating protocols in the context of a pandemic. And we must continue to take care of ourselves, the government resolved to lift the health emergency and that is good news for the country and for education in particular. The last thing we had left is the issue of quarantines when there was an outbreak in a class and that is not going to be quarantine anymore. Yes, the child who has symptoms does not have to attend and the rest are also more recommended to wear masks in the event of the outbreak,” said da Silva, adding that since the beginning of school in March of this year, only 1,900 cases have been detected among teaching officials, non-teachers and students.

“Here we are going to continue with a protocol that has recommendations, for example, ventilation. If there is poor ventilation and there are many students in the classroom, the recommended use of masks. The same goes for when there is agglomeration, when they go on school transport, all those measures,” he said.

He also clarified that “as far as food is concerned, you know that we have been developing normally in all schools, in middle schools it has been developed normally, we have protocols in the canteens, which are going to be flexible as they will not have so much distribution in shifts”.

He assured that personnel who handle food aimed at students will still have the obligation to wear masks. “That is the only case that for a while the use of masks is going to be mandatory. In the rest of the cases it is a recommendation, but it is not an obligation,” he said.

“The reality is dynamic, as always, anyway, the great news is that today, with these measures, an exceptional period that our teaching lived for two years is closing, which was difficult and I think it is time to thank. To teachers, non-teaching officials, family and students for the responsibility and serenity with which they handled themselves during these two years and I think they take the main credit for the good comparative results that we have achieved throughout this difficult period”, concluded the Minister of Education and Culture.





