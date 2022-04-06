Ukraine confirmed new air strikes and explosions in the Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

El humo se eleva por encima de los edificios cerca del aeropuerto de Leópolis, mientras continúa la invasión rusa de Ucrania, en Leópolis, Ucrania, el 18 de marzo de 2022. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksim Kozitski, confirmed new air strikes and explosions in the Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, as confirmed by the Ukrainian press.

Kozitski assured that “the air defense forces are working and are “protecting the sky”. In addition, he warned residents to stay in shelters at the sound of anti-aircraft alarms, as reported by the Ukrainian daily 'Ukrayinska Pravda'.

It also confirmed that explosions had occurred in the vicinity of Radejiv, in the province of Lviv. According to the military administration, no one was injured in the bombing.

On the other hand, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, sources quoted by the Ukrainian press reported explosions in Novomoskovsk, near the city of Dnipro.

El jefe de la Administración Militar Regional al norte del país advirtió a los residentes que permanezcan en los refugios ante el sonido de las alarmas antiaéreas

The main Russian military efforts are now focused on preparing an offensive to establish full control over the territory of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk in the east of the country and Mariupol in the south, according to the last part of the Ukrainian Army High Command.

This report, issued on the 42nd day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, indicates that Russian troops continue their offensive towards Izium, a city located on the Donetsk River in Kharkov province, as well as towards Sloviansk and Barvinkove, also in the same province, which analysts say are key cities in the Russian offensive towards Donetsk and Lugansk, the self-proclaimed republics of eastern Ukraine.

“In the Donetsk leadership, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of its units and continues to carry out assault operations in some areas,” the party says.

The Ukrainian High Command also refers to the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol, a strategic southern port on the shores of the heavily bombed Sea of Azov and where more than 150,000 people live without basic services, according to Ukraine.

“Attempts to assault Mariupol do not stop. The defenders of the city maintained a heroic defense for more than forty days, holding back the overwhelming forces of the Russian invaders,” says the Ukrainian High Command.

The Russian Army announced on Tuesday the final offensive for the seizure of the port city after the deadline for Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and leave the city in the direction of Kiev-controlled territory expired.

The Russians continue to hit the city of Mariupol using artillery and air force and “Ukrainian forces seem to be holding organized resistance in some parts of the city,” says the latest analysis by the Institute for the Study of War.

(With information from Europa Press)

