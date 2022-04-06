The UN confirmed nearly 1,500 civilians killed and more than 2,000 injured since the start of the invasion of Ukraine

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Un niño camina junto a tumbas con cuerpos de civiles, que según los residentes locales fueron asesinados por soldados rusos, mientras continúa el ataque de Rusia a Ucrania, en Bucha, en la región de Kiev, Ucrania, 4 de abril de 2022. La inscripción en la cruz del centro dice: "Desconocido". REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed on Wednesday that almost 1,500 civilians have already been killed and more than 2,000 injured since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February.

In a statement, the UN indicated that so far 1,480 civilians have been killed and 2,195 injured, representing a total of 3,675 fatalities. Among the deceased were 321 men, 211 women and 61 children, in addition to 815 adults as yet unidentified.

In addition, 253 men, 194 women and hundreds of minors have been injured, as well as 1,565 adults to be identified. The UN has warned that the majority of injuries have occurred as a result of the use of ammunition and long-range explosives, such as heavy artillery and missiles.

However, the UN office believes that this figure could be much higher as it awaits information on areas where heavy clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are taking place.

This applies, for example, to regions such as Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Sumy, among others, where there are indications of numerous civilian casualties. Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities reported the discovery of more than 300 bodies in the town of Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The head of Gostomel's military administration, Taras Dumenko, assured that, after 35 days of occupation by Russian troops in this town of the Kiev region, more than 400 people are missing, according to the Ukrainian press.

“In 35 days of occupation we have more than 400 disappeared. We are currently inspecting Gostomel's basements together with emergency services and patrol police. We have about 1,200 neighbors, whose connection has been confirmed and who inform us about the whereabouts of certain people who have left,” explained Dumenko, according to the Ukrinkorm news agency.

Thus, he pointed out that not many bodies have been found in the town of Gostomel, but they have been found in the villages, where murdered residents have been discovered.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksim Kozitski, confirmed new air strikes and explosions in the Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, as confirmed by the Ukrainian press.

Kozitski assured that “the air defense forces are working and are “protecting the sky”. In addition, he warned residents to stay in shelters at the sound of anti-aircraft alarms, as reported by the Ukrainian daily 'Ukrayinska Pravda'.

It also confirmed that explosions had occurred in the vicinity of Radejiv, in the province of Lviv. According to the military administration, no one was injured in the bombing.

(With information from Europa Press)

