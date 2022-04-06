The Ukrainian Army recovered several locations in the Kherson region

Miembros del servicio ucraniano operan un obús 2A65 Msta-B durante ejercicios de artillería y antiaéreos cerca de la frontera con Crimea anexionada por Rusia en la región de Kherson, Ucrania, en esta imagen de mano publicada el 28 de enero de 2022. Servicio de Prensa de la Operación de Fuerzas Conjuntas/Handout vía REUTERS - ESTA IMAGEN HA SIDO SUMINISTRADA POR UN TERCERO.

Ukrainian forces reported on Wednesday that they have managed to recover several locations in the Kherson region, in the south of the country, while fighting continues in some places, such as Aleksandrovka.

In a statement, the Armed Forces indicated that “the enemy is taking steps to restore its combat capabilities in the direction of Yuzhnobugsky, where it tries to equip its troops.” “Terror continues for the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region,” the Army lamented.

In this regard, he explained that Russian forces, as a result of the “offensive” actions of Ukrainian forces, have lost control of Dobrianka, Novovoznesenskoye and Trudoliubovka.

Manifestantes reaccionan a las granadas aturdidoras lanzadas por las tropas rusas mientras protestan por la invasión rusa, a lo largo de la avenida Ushakova en Kherson, Ucrania el 21 de marzo de 2022 en esta imagen fija de un video obtenido por REUTERS

However, they have warned that food, fuel and medicine are running out in Kherson, while residents face pressure from the “occupying forces”, which “not only disperse any peaceful demonstration but carry out raids.”

On the other hand, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, almost 400 kilometers north-east of Kherson, the Russian Army carried out a series of attacks on a gas tank during one night.

“Tonight was alarming and difficult. The enemy has attacked our area from the air and hit a plant and a gas tank. The depot has been destroyed and rescue teams are fighting the flames to find survivors at the plant,” said Valentin Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk state administration, via Telegram.

(With information from Europa Press)

KEEP READING: