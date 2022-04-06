The mark that Luis Díaz scored in Liverpool's triumph over Benfica for Champions League

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Benfica v Liverpool - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - April 5, 2022 Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Luis Díaz scored a new mark after Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Benfica on April 5: he became the first Colombian to score a goal and provide assistance in the elimination stages of the Champions League.

Radamel Falcao García had already reported both scoring and assisting in the same match, but he had done so in the group stage: in Monaco's 3-1 victory over Fenerbahçe in the 2016 edition, when the French league club reached the semifinal stage, where he was eliminated by Juventus.

Lucho, contrary to Falcao, did not contribute so many or goal passes in the first instances of the most important contest in Europe. But he did so in the quarterfinals, at a time in the match when his team was under attack by the Portuguese club.

When the guajiro scored, The Reds won 2-1 on the scoreboard and the match was close to coming to an end (87th minute). And when he assisted Sadio Mané (minute 34), his team barely won by the slightest difference thanks to a head goal by Konaté.

With humility, the attacker acknowledged that his weakness is not on the field of play, where he is understood with his teammates as if he had known them for a long time, despite having only been with the team for two months, but outside it. This is the English language, for which I have not been able to communicate as I might wish with Jürgen Klopp, his coach, although he only has praise for him.

“I am happy to be here in such a big team, without a doubt that English I have to start having classes, I hope I can learn it quickly, that's what I want. The important thing is that I am doing things well and that I am quickly joining the team,” added the man from Barrancas, perhaps the best Colombian footballer of the moment.

At Estadio da Luz, in Portugal, there was a time when, if it weren't for Alisson Becker, Benfica would have won the draw. About this, Lucho gave his explanation:

The Colombian faced Benfica, Porto's eternal rival in the Primeira Liga, as if it were a classic, according to Klopp, who hid the happiness of seeing him dazzle. “He's a top player. Luis played a derby, I don't think he saw it that way, but his followers saw it that way. The way he settled for the third goal was world class.”

KEEP READING: