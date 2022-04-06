The best of Gareca at a conference in Peru: the preparation in Spain, the praise for Cueva and its continuity

Ricardo Gareca held a press conference to talk about everything that is coming in the coming months, where the Peruvian national team will have a vital match to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Argentine coach touched on many topics and here we will review it. Of course, before talking about football, he asked for unity in a complicated social moment that the country is going through. “Regarding everything the country is going through, send them a big hug. It is important to be more united than ever to get out of this situation”, he started.

“Peru will be, by the end of May, in Europe. There we will do the adaptation days. An international match will be planned. It is of the utmost importance to us. It's a little what's budgeted for. We will start with the players from here who are cited,” he said about the preparation he will make thinking about the repechage.

“The country would be Spain (Murcia or Barcelona). Those issues are being handled. There is only one hour difference with Doha. That would give us the possibility to make the adaptation we need. There would also be a friendly match, they haven't confirmed it to me yet,” he added.

“The team will arrive well. We're not going to have any problems. Anything can happen in a match, we face a team that also has the aspiration to reach the World Cup”, he said.

“Regarding Carlos's injury (Zambrano), we are seeing the possibility of a definitive diagnosis. We don't think it's important to stop it from all the competition. That's what Néstor Bonillo (physical trainer) told me,” he commented on the 'Kaiser', who was injured last Tuesday with Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores.

“I wouldn't talk about the issue of renovation right now. First, because it is automatically extended in the face of any situation that leaves us with a chance of being able to continue (repechage). The only thing on my mind is that. I don't want to project myself. The only thing that interests me is winning the match that will allow us to reach the World Cup,” he said.

After that, he talked about Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan. “We have both considered them, as long as they have performances in their respective clubs. With Paolo we could something similar to what was done with Yotún, but the problem is the times. Since they are not playing, it is difficult to see them for the repechage.”

“They are focused on their sports careers. That leads them to worry about being able to play. If they want to accompany us (to the repechage), we are delighted. It would be an immense joy for us,” he said.

“I think André Carrillo is going to make it to the repechage. It's in time limit. When it comes to him, and aware that he recovers quickly, times will give him. We're not going to rush anyone anyway. They have to be at 100%,” he said.

Will the 'Bambino' be operated on? “I don't think Gianluca Lapadula is going to operate. That will be left for later, when you have a reasonable time to recover. He is in full competition with Benevento. You don't have the possibility of surgery right now.”

“The balance of the qualifiers leaves us satisfied. Of course we would have liked to classify directly. I only have words of thanks for the great effort the boys made. They were very complicated situations that we had to live through due to the pandemic. We won the right to play the repechage. Nobody gave us anything,” he analyzed.

“Cueva is not only in this qualifying round. And beyond football tastes, he gives us a lot. Always Cueva has stood out. It's essential for us. It has earned this World Consideration. The praise is well deserved. We always had that kind of player. He's a different player,” he praised.

“Aquino's theme: he's going to be fully recovered. It's our wish. We followed him closely. In the case of Yotún, because of the effort he made, he has overburdened himself. It is a theme by Roberto (Mosquera). We are in touch,” he revealed.

Regarding the possibility of facing France and Denmark again in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he said: “If we qualify for the World Cup... it is a mere coincidence. I answer this after the repechage.”

“De Valera we have a very high concept. And it has not yet realized its true potential. He is a player who has started late. It's going to get better. We have a lot of expectation. Peru has a future. It gives us peace of mind,” he said.

Finally, he spoke of rumors about the interest of other South American countries. “I'm not going to have an opinion. I am totally focused on Peru. It's an honor to be noticed. If I don't have official contact, they're all rumors. And now I don't have anything from anyone. I can't get together with anyone right now.”