The bad streak that Deportivo Cali ended after his victory against Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Group E - Deportivo Cali v Boca Juniors - Estadio Deportivo Cali, Palmira, Colombia - April 5, 2022 Deportivo Cali's Jhon Vasquez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

The Colombian champion, Deportivo Cali, embittered the debut of Boca Juniors in Group E of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday by beating it 2-0 with a goal from Argentine central defender Guillermo Burdisso, who wore the Xeneize team's jersey for four years, and another by winger Jhon Vásquez.

The Colombians, who came to the match as penultimate in the local tournament, won the victory thanks to the good performance of the steering wheel Kevin Velasco, who served two assists in a fought match, with few opportunities and marked by strong play.

The victory was also worth ending the green-and-white team's bad streak in the Copa Libertadores. His last participation was in 2016 and on that occasion he scored five defeats in six matches played in the group stage. Precisely, in that edition one of his rivals was Boca Juniors with whom he lost 6-2 at La Bombonera and drew 0-0 at his stadium. That way he returns to the triumph after six matches in the continental tournament.

In addition, he defeated Boca Juniors again after 21 years. The last time on May 2, 2001 when Rafael Dudamel was goalkeeper for Deportivo Cali. The result that time was 3-0 with scores by Gerardo Bedoya, Victor Hugo Aristizabal and own goal by Julio Marchant.

In the first minutes, the Xeneize team started attacking led by Paraguayan Oscar Romero, a headache for the midfielders of the Azucarero team, and by the youthful Exequiel 'Changuito' Zeballos, who twice finished off the goal of Uruguayan Guillermo de Amores on this stage.

Meanwhile, the Colombians had their clearest chance of the first half in the 13th minute when in a counterattack goalkeeper Agustín Rossi snooped in the clearance and the football was left to winger Yony González, who got tangled and ended up early by Peruvian centre-back Carlos Zambrano.

As time went on, the match fell and Boca lost clarity in the first minutes, although he came close to scoring again in a play at 39 in which a double save by De Amores saved Cali, as he first covered a mid-range shot by Darío Benedetto and then deflected the rebound shot, made by Zeballos.

In the complementary stage, the match became even more entangled and the teams had a lot of difficulty creating opportunities, to which was added the poor state of the pitch of the Deportivo Cali stadium.

Teo Gutiérrez's flashes brought the Azucareros closer to Rossi's goal, while Romero remained the most important of the Argentines, although in the second half the Paraguayan had to look for the ball many times on his own ground because he was getting too little.

When the match looked more tangled, the hosts opened the score to 69 in a free kick from the right side that Velasco took and that Burdisso managed to head the ball, despite how hard he was going, to send him to the back of the net and put Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudame l to celebrate.

Boca, stunned by the scoring, received the second blow ten minutes later when Velasco, in a great play on the left side, overflowed and sent a creeping cross for Vasquez, who appeared as a ghost and with a left-handed shot sentenced the match in favor of the Colombians.

On the second day, scheduled for next week, Xeneize will host the emboldened Always Ready on Tuesday, while the Sugar Growers will visit Corinthians on Wednesday.

