Sasha Sokol accused Luis de Llano of lying and warned him: “See you in court”

Almost a month after Sasha Sokol issued a statement announcing that she felt the victim of abuse by the television producer, when she was involved in a romantic relationship with him as a teenager and he was a 39-year-old man, now the singer detailed aspects of the rugged case and sent a strong message.

“It's been almost a month since my March 8 statement. I thought I wouldn't have to talk about this anymore, but circumstances leave me no choice. Luis lies when he wants to involve my parents saying that the relationship was “transparent”. Nothing is further from the truth. Transparency? Is it serious? My parents found out about the relationship TWO YEARS AFTER it started. I reiterate, when it started I was 14; when they found out I was approaching 16. How could they have consented to something they didn't know existed?” , began in a Twitter thread written this Tuesday, April 5.

*Information in development



