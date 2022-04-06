Puro Sentimiento: Celebrities show solidarity with the group after bus attack in the Panamericana Sur

The women's group Puro Sentimiento, led by Pamela Franco, reported through her social networks that the bus where the musicians were traveling was stoned by a group of protesters. The incident occurred at km. 273 of the Panamericana Sur, around 5 a.m. this Wednesday, April 6.

According to the orchestra on its Instagram account, agents of the Peruvian National Police arrived at the scene to disperse the mob with tear gas. However, none of this helped because of the large number of protesters who took over the area, so the musicians had no choice but to stay inside the vehicle.

In recent statements by Christian Dominguez, owner of the group, some artists managed to get out of the bus to walk to Lima. However, one of them, Edwin Coto, was not so lucky because he was hit with a stone in his head. At the moment he is being helped in a local medical post.

The images of the violence not only surprised the conductors of América Hoy, but also various figures from the art scene, who expressed solidarity with Puro Sentimiento and the injured musicians, who have been stranded on the Ica road for more than 3 days due to the stoppage of carriers.

Gabriela Herrera, a participant in Esto es Guerra, spoke out through her Instagram stories to call for the cessation of violent acts during demonstrations. “Protesting is a just and peaceful cause, okay, but vandalism and violence by pseudo-protesters are not.”

“My total solidarity with the musicians of the Puro Sentimiento orchestra, who are stranded on the road block in Ica when they returned to Lima. I hope that the authorities will take action on the matter and that the full weight of the law falls on them,” said the reality girl.

Gabriela Herrera se solidariza con los músicos heridos de Puro Sentimiento. (Foto: Instagram)

Another figure who stood in solidarity with Puro Sentimiento was Carla 'Cotito' Rueda, who wrote on Instagram: “No to violence! Nothing justifies violence. They just want to return home just like the other people who are stuck in the unemployed.”

Carla Rueda pide que cese la violencia en las protestas. (Foto: Instagram)

America Hoy hosts Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo and Brunella Horna lamented the situation that Domínguez's group is going through, who he couldn't stand the tears on the set when he apologized to the injured musicians.

“We agree with the demonstrations, that the demands must be heard, but violence is not the way. This is not going to come to anything, the whole country thinks the same way. It hurts us as Peruvians, but violence is not the way,” said Gisela Valcárcel's daughter.

LARGE ECONOMIC LOSSES

During his pronouncement in America Today, Christian Dominguez was asked about how much he will spend on fixing mobility, to which he replied: “It's going to be very expensive, and the saddest thing is that after we recover little by little. You don't know how terrible it was (to know about the attack), not only because of the losses, to think about how the people are doing inside.” Added to this expense is what he has been developing so that his musicians can eat and drink while they are stranded in Ica.

Likewise, he could not hold back his tears when he apologized to the family of his musicians, since several of them, including his security member, who have stayed on the bus for days.

“Luchito, he knows that he takes care of us all, we are 50 people who take care of us, thank you for that, he is also a father of a family, he can go, but he is there, he stays, calming down. Thank you for that, the company thanks you tremendously, the musicians, a thousand apologies,” he said in the middle of crying.

KEEP READING: