Ombudsman calls for sport to be considered as a profession in Colombia

Taking into account the achievements of Colombian athletes in recent years, the Office of the Ombudsman assured that it is necessary to expedite the process to reform Law 181 of 1995. This means that the national Government, through the Ministry of Sport, and the Congress of the Republic were requested to ensure that sport is considered a profession in the country, in order to ensure better socio-economic opportunities for national athletes.

According to the official, this is a law that is in arrears of reform given the new institutional framework that has been consolidated in recent years, the great achievements of athletes and the socio-economic impact that sports, recreation and physical activity have on the country.

The Ombudsman held a hearing to hear firsthand the concerns that representatives of high-performance athletes, disabled and amateur, sports leaders, representatives of coaches and the parents of the athletes have in terms of guaranteeing the right to sport. In that space, Camargo highlighted that, through the Santander Regional, the National Directorate of Public Defender's Office and the delegates for Sport, Women and Children, concrete actions were undertaken to verify rights in the field and a cycle of training programs with a focus on human rights was initiated in the Santander Athletics League and their clubs.

In addition, it should be noted that first of all the work will be articulated with the Ministry of Sport, Indersantander, Inderbu, the Mayor's Office of Bucaramanga and the Government of Santander.

On the other hand, to ensure respect for the rights of athletes in Colombia, the Ombudsman's Office launched in this scenario the Strategy for the Promotion of Citizen Oversight. The leader of the entity explained that, “it is essential to work for the dignity of athletes and to make sport a right of all and not the few. We aim to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of sport in all facets of our lives, from the moment we are born until we become older adults.”

Finally, he reiterated his call to all citizens to be alert to avoid and report any type of violence against athletes. “From the Office of the Ombudsman, we will continue to accompany the victims and their families, and we will continue to monitor the results of the investigations being carried out by the Attorney General's Office into cases of alleged sexual abuse against some athletes in this region of the country,” said Camargo.

