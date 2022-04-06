MinSalud authorizes Janssen vaccine for booster doses

El Ministerio de Salud también informó que fueron aplicadas 338.517 vacunas, de las cuales 116.023 corresponden a segundas dosis y 24.291 a la fórmula monodosis de la farmacéutica Janssen. Foto de archivo. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

In recent hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed that, despite its initial position in January 2022 not to apply booster doses of the Janssen vaccine, it authorized the biological to be used for the third dose.

It is worth remembering that MinSalud had initially determined that biologics would be used for other patients to complete their vaccination schedules with the second administration.

However, through its official Twitter account, the ministry reported that the aforementioned vaccine could already be used for third doses of the biological against covid-19: “Did you complete your vaccination schedule with Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac or AstraZeneca, 4 months or more ago? You will now be able to get the booster with the Janssen vaccine.”

So, now, Colombians will be able to apply their booster dose with Janssen's biological, despite having previously administered a vaccine from another laboratory. MinSalud did not detail the reasons for its decision, but it is worth recalling that in previous statements it was stated that the determinations were based on the availability and characteristics of each of the vials.

However, as Janssen's single-dose vaccine, for the Ministry of Health, the reinforcement of this vaccine would be done with another type of biological, due both to its functionality to advance the country's vaccination rate, as well as the properties of the vaccine and the possibility of enhancing protection against the virus. through the application of the booster with a dose from another laboratory.

96.8% of the population in Bogotá have already completed the vaccination scheme against covid-19

The Ministry of Health has indicated that, as of April 3, 2022, a total of 15,770,894 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied, as reported in the latest report of the 'Vaccinometer' of the Ministry of Health, published on the SaludATA website.

These doses administered to the Bogotá population mean that 96.8% of the population in Bogotá already have the complete vaccine schedule against the virus (two doses), while in terms of vaccination of boys and girls between 3 and 11 years old, it is reported that 73.4% of this population already have the first dose.

It is noteworthy that at the national level the country has been showing stability in terms of covid-19 cases. The Director of Epidemiology and Demography, Claudia Cuéllar, delivered general recommendations during Unified Command Post 126.

“Maintaining surveillance, tracing or testing equipment at the times indicated; carrying out containment quickly” was the main point made by the official, with special emphasis on population with risk factors, and she urged that tests be applied in accordance with the prioritization established in the guidelines.

He added that, “we are in a very stable situation, but we cannot say that a regrowth will not happen or that we will not suddenly have the entry of some of the sublinages, so we have to continue carrying out the entire vaccination plan”.

Likewise, he noted the importance of strengthening actions taken at the sectoral and intersectoral levels, which will allow a greater positive impact on the health and well-being of people living in Colombia.

Cuéllar reiterated the need to maintain biosecurity measures and booster vaccination in people aged 60 years and over, who, despite low mortality figures, remain the age group that most makes up these rates.

