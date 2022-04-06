Mario Delgado urged to “defeat” conservatives and electoral authorities in the Mandate Revocation

A few days after the Mandate Revocation process takes place, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) has launched an intensive campaign to push for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to remain in office.

Members of the cherry party, including the national leader himself, Mario Delgado Carrillo, took advantage of their travels and spaces to support this democratic exercise that, since the occasion when it was raised, attracted endless doubts.

On this occasion, during a working tour in Culiacán, Sinaloa, the Morenista assured citizens that participating in the vote next Sunday of April 10 represents another step for Mexico to live in a “true democracy”.

Delgado Carrillo called for “defeating” the conservatives and the electoral authorities, such as the INE, who sought at all costs to boycott this popular consultation, which, despite all the obstacles, will take place in full normality.

Mario Delgado aseguró que en la votación se pone en riesgo todo lo obtenido por la 4 T (Foto: Andrea Murcia/Cuartoscuro)

“The people of Mexico want to live in democracy and there have been many struggles, the battles we have faced to live in a true democracy. This Sunday we have one more battle to face, we have to defeat the conservatives, but we must also, say that, we have to defeat an electoral authority that is determined to represent the same people as always, those of the past,” said the leader of Morena.

Later, the militant pointed out that, in the same spirit they showed in 2018, people should go out this Sunday to vote and “not take a step back” in the struggle to live in a true democracy; in addition, they will show the president all the support he has in the country.

He added that everything that the Fourth Transformation (Q4) has achieved during the last three years of his mandate is also at stake. He also highlighted all the achievements of the Tabasqueño, whom he classified as a president that “we haven't had for a long time.”

“What is at stake on April 10 is all that has been achieved in this Fourth Transformation, that we continue to support those who need it most, that infrastructure works be built in record time, that there is no longer corruption. T he promised everything Andrés Manuel promised has come true, it has been a long time since we had in Mexico that he kept his word, that he was on the side of the people,” said the Morenista leader.

Mario Delgado aseguró que los conservadores y autoridades electorales quisieron sabotear la consulta popular (FOTO: GALO CAÑAS /CUARTOSCURO)

Mario Delgado explained that all the advances of this administration took place without increasing taxes and without gasoline, because, he said, “now it is governed with honesty and without corruption”, a situation that would bother the opposition because since Q4 arrived “they ran out of stealing.”

Finally, the partisan president indicated that the political movement led by Tabasqueño tries to give all the power to the people so that they can elect and remove presidents, as now, and so that in upcoming efforts they will not there are again leaders “like those before: thieves, corrupt or murderers,” said Delgado Carrillo.

Despite these aspects highlighted by the president of Morena, there have been several controversies surrounding the case, as the followers of AMLO have done everything to be able to push for the Revocation of the Mandate, until modifying the legislation that they passed some time ago.

Regardless of the small budget that the National Electoral Institute obtained this year, for which the popular consultation had been suspended due to lack of resources, it has done everything possible to develop it, even if it was not that way for the president and other officials.

