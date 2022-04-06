Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano saved Boca Juniors from Deportivo Cali's first after Rossi's' blooper '

Boca Juniors, with Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula as starters, draws with Deportivo Cali at the start of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Precisely, the two Peruvian defenders saved goalkeeper Agustín Rossi and avoided the first of the Colombians.

It happened 13 minutes into the first half, Teófilo Gutiérrez got a deep pass and it was very long. Yony González went to pressure goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, who 'blew' the ball and this way it was left to the Colombian winger.

Luis Advíncula showed all his power and reached the 'coffee machine'. The Peruvian had to sweep to block his shot. However, the action did not end there. González threatened 'Bolt' inside and when he was going to finish off, Carlos Zambrano appeared to lock it.