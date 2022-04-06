Juliana and Yina Calderón and their joke about Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma's invitation to marriage

During these early days of April Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma have sounded more vigorously between social networks and the media because of their marriage. In fact, the distribution of invitations to the wedding — from which the date chosen for its realization has not yet been extended — has already begun and, social media figures such as Shujam Valdiri, sister of the Barranquilla influencer, gave an account of what the invitation was like.

So, everything consists of a brown box that has on the cover two letters' A ', the initial of the names of Andrea Valdiri and Andrés Felipe Camargo González (first name of Felipe Saruma); inside is a kind of card apparently in glass that says “Andrea and Andrés... With God's blessing we have the gesture of inviting them to our marriage”. In turn, there is also an envelope with which it is communicated that the wedding will be a shower of envelopes.

In addition to the above, the invitation also included a bottle of Whisky, more specifically Blue Label.

In view of the fact that Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma began to distribute invitations to their marriage, these days Juliana Calderón — Yina's sister — shared some Instagram Stories as a joke on the subject. So, in the course of the images, he is heard saying: “You won't believe it, but I have already received the invitation of Miss Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma to marriage... they say they didn't send us a drink because we drank a lot, so aguita”.

This is how Juliana showed, from humor, a bottle of water with a card that encloses the following message written in black and red marker: “Juliana and Yina invite you to our marriage, Andrea Valdiri”.

For her part, Yina Calderón shared a fragment of the chat she had with her sister in which they wondered how they could dress for the event. For now, Andrea Valdiri has not been known to have said any word about these publications made by the Calderón sisters.

In the world of influencers there has been no shortage of friction and rifirrafes, for example, Yina Calderón and Andrea Valdiri have had some public disagreements. To put it in context, last January the former star of our television gave an account of her critical opinion regarding the last plastic surgeries that the barranquilla dancer had performed:

“... I admire Andrea, she is a woman entrepreneur, thrown forward, simple, I have a lot to learn her, but she became fat, she became fat, that surgeon is not, with the respect of the surgeon... but he left her fat... surgery and talk were lost, it's the truth”, were Calderón's words at the time, expressed from her networks social.

Against this background, Andrea Valdiri published her respective response about Yina Calderón's criticism of her and her plastic surgeon, among which she said, she highlighted: “... You You have always told me that you have admired me and thousands of things, but don't be hypocritical because you don't connect your tongue with your brain, you say one thing, but you think another. You qualify the work of a surgeon when you have only seen a single process... When you have social networks use them for good, not to destroy...”

