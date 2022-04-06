Julián Zucchi remembers the time Pedro Castillo asked to go out to march against the Peruvian government

The march in the Plaza San Martín as well stoppage of carriers and the compulsory social immobilization that was decreed on the night of last Monday, April 04 for this Tuesday April 5, in President Pedro Castillo's message to the Nation he has not been alien to any Peruvian citizen or foreigner who is living in Peru.

This is the case of Argentine Julián Zucchi, who has joined the long list of figures of Peruvian show business who have spoken out on the national situation. While the couple from Jeddah Eslava stressed that they have never been involved with the political decisions of the people, this time they cannot turn a deaf ear.

“You know that I don't usually get involved in politics, I don't feel like an expert. I'm just another citizen. I didn't even get involved when there was the second round, because the freedom to choose belonged to the people and most chose Castillo and I respect him,” the actor began saying in the stories on his official Instagram account.

However, she did not hesitate to share with her more than 1 million followers a video that was posted by a user on TikTok where the current president of the Republic is seen as the leader.

“It hurts that the people have to go out to the streets for something to happen, but it was some time ago that Mr. Castillo asked for this,” said the former reality show and then pass on to Pedro Castillo's video.

As can be seen, the current president was inviting citizens from all over Peru to take to the streets to protest against the government to 'remove' the corrupt when he was only a person of the people.

“My role is to entertain and try to cheer people up, but I feel obliged not to play dumb and say what I feel,” added the actor, who stressed that the chaos in Lima would be hurting him because he is on the verge of releasing a play.





