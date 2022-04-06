Ica: New roadblocks and clashes are recorded in the Pan-American South

At kilometer 278 of the Pan-American South, near the entrance to the city of Ica, workers in the agro-export sector took the road to prevent the passage of vehicles and confronted police officers who were trying to clear the area. Violent acts were also recorded against interprovincial transport buses and heavy-duty trucks attempting to pass.

It should be noted that last Sunday a stoppage of carriers had been called for on 4 and 5 April. The roads were expected to be released this Wednesday, however, workers in the agro-export sector decided to block the Pan-American South indefinitely.

Among their requests are the reduction in the price of fuels, the cost of products in the basic family basket and that President Pedro Castillo dialogue with them since do not recognize the agreements reached with the Government and which they considered to have been taken by other unions that do not represent them.

Earlier, the police had already cleared kilometer 300 of the Pan-American South; however, they encountered new picket lines from protesters at Kilometer 278, at the height of the area known as Chinatown.

According to a report by América Noticias, protesters have forced some heavy-duty drivers to use their vehicles to block the tracks.

At the moment, 300 troops are trying to clear the track. Many buses have preferred to turn around and get away from the fighting.

