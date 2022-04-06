Homemade tricks to eliminate flies in the house

You may have had an unpleasant moment with flies while you were having lunch or cooking your favorite food. These small flying insects, fast and unpleasant, tend to be more harmful than they seem as they can affect our health by carrying diseases. In addition to their presence, the sound they emit, perceptible to our ears, becomes annoying and we try to do anything to make them go away.

In order not to have to rely on the popular fly swatter that always save us from trouble, we can resort to some homemade tricks easy to perform in the house to end its presence. It is important to remember that this species appears when an element attracts them according to the smell, that is how they are located in fruits, pots, pans and in the garbage cans where we place the waste.

There are several options that we have at hand to eradicate them, from natural methods, with chemicals and even electrical devices. Review each of these carefully and select which one best suits your needs at home.

Did you know what... According to the Pan American Health Organization, diseases transmitted by houseflies include typhoid, paratyphoid, cholera, bacillary dysentery, childhood diarrhea, amebic dysentery, giardiasis, oxyuriasis, ascariasis, tricuriasis, and taeniasis.

TRUCOS CASEROS PARA ELIMINAR MOSCAS

1. Bags filled with water. This is one of the tricks that are kept alive over the years. Be careful, its effectiveness lies in the fact that the packaging to be used must be transparent. The place where they should be placed is on the ceiling, door frames, columns or other surface. Use some strings or elastics. Be careful, there is no scientific evidence of its effectiveness, but it is believed that the light reflected in the water creates a visual effect that directly attacks the eyes of flies. Some beliefs hold that there is a better effect if we place some coins inside.

2. Let's make some traps. This version is for use in open spaces since the smell it will emanate is not pleasant. To do this we need to make small holes in a plastic bottle right at the top where the spout is located. The liquid we are going to add is composed of a mixture of water, vinegar and sugar. Try not to let the liquid reach the gaps so that it does not overflow.

3. Let's build a paper flytrap. Let's use the bags that are delivered to us with the bread, those that are of a light brown color. We're going to cut these into strips. We can leave them loose or tie them together with a thread. The next step is to make a mixture with half a glass of water, another of sugar and add 3 tablespoons of honey. When it's sticky, we're going to use it to paint the cuts we made, hang them up and it's a matter of time to see how they stick.

4. For this option we're going to need a couple of lemons. We are going to cut them in half and place some cloves in each slice. We will put this on small plates to place them in those areas where annoying flies appear in the house.

5. Let's make a homemade repellent. We're going to need a bottle of white vinegar, a container with a spray spout and water. Let's add a cup of each element and mix them very well. We will rosé this on doors and surfaces where the areas are not very light as they can be dyed or turn a yellowish hue, although it does not happen in all cases.

6. Help yourself with the decoration. Nowadays, plants have become the trendy elements for decorating living spaces. Some of these help us to ward off flies, such as laurel, mint, lavender, rosemary, basil, wormwood.

