Grupo Firme announced its fifth date at the Sol Forum in Mexico City

Given the excellent response of its audience, Grupo Firme decided to announce its fifth concert at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, the date chosen by this regional group is Friday, May 6.

“Feasts and dawns! With 4 concerts with sold out spots at #ForoSol, Grupo Firme announces FIFTH date, to continue spending it to the fullest with its rolas.”, it was read on Ocesa's official Facebook account.

According to this publication, the pre-sale of tickets will begin on April 7 through the Ticketmaster platform for Citibanamex customers; on the other hand, the general public will be able to purchase their tickets from April 8 at 11:00 a.m.

At the moment it is only possible to review the view of the different locations in the Foro Sol, so it is not yet known whether the prices will have any variation in this fifth Grupo Firme concert, however, the prices of the other four events have been as follows:

La nueva fecha para ver a Grupo Firme en el Foro Sol es el 6 de mayo (Foto: Instagram/@grupofirme)

-Verde A: 2,040 pesos

-Green B: 1,440 pesos

-Orange A: 1,200 pesos

-Orange B: 960 pesos

-Green C: 600 pesos

-Orange C: 480 pesos

-General A Court: 1,800 pesos (closer to the stage)

-Cancha General B: 720 pesos

It should be noted that in January of this year, the band had only announced one date, but the group performing El Toxico and El amor was not for me sold out all tickets for that concert in just 45 minutes. Faced with high demand, they gradually opened more days for their events until they reached the fifth.

AsÍ anunció su quinta fecha Grupo Firme (Foto: Instagram/@grupofirme)

The Grupo Firme show has given much to talk about, as they lend their audience some luminous bracelets so that attendees also star in the concerts, as well as launching pyrotechnics towards the end of the show. These colorful details have earned them comparisons with Coldplay, as the British band was one of the first to unite their assistants with these accessories.

On the other hand, the members of Grupo Firme fully fulfilled the promise they made to their Mexican fans to please them, because at the request of their audience, they decided to extend for almost an hour their first concert at the Foro Sol, located in the Iztacalco mayor's office of Mexico City.

“We said that when we returned to Mexico we were going to throw the house out the window, throw one of the Tigers,” Eduin Caz was heard saying. The performance should have ended around 22:45, but Grupo Firme played at least seven extra songs even though they had already finished their performance.

The musicians of the Mexican regional were aware that this action could be worth them a penalty of up to 17,000 pesos, but they cared more about giving those extra minutes of music and even asked their fans if they wanted to extend the show despite the possible consequences: “If you want to stay, we'll stay. We paid the fine and stayed,” said the vocalist.

Faced with the enthusiasm of the audience, the performers of hits such as Ya superame and Gracias decided to continue playing, in the Tik Tok videos it was possible to see that people ran from the exit to the stage as soon as they listened to music again.

In many images captured by the public, it was possible to see that the extra surprise no longer had any play of light, so Grupo Firme played only under the white lights of the Foro Sol.

