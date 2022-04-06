Fernando Belaunzarán compared AMLO to Alfredo Adame: “It's closer to being the best karate”

Fernando Belaunzarán, a member of the National Action Party (PAN) compared President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) with the actor Alfredo Adame, who on the afternoon of April 5 again gave something to talk about for starring in another fight during a press conference.

Through his official Twitter account, a platform where he has expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of López Obrador as Chief Executive, his nation project self-described as the Fourth Transformation (Q4) and the party that led him to the National Palace, Movement for National Regeneration (Morena) ); the panista lashed out at the Tabasqueño by comparing his role as president with the fight of the former conductor of the morning Hoy.

“I don't want to depress you, pejistas friends, but Alfredo Adame is closer to being the best karate in the world than @lopezobrador_ to being the best president of Mexico. Things as they are,” Fernando Belaunzarán wrote on social networks.

El militante de Acción Nacional comparó a López Obrador con el conductor de "Hoy" (Foto: Twitter)

On the afternoon of April 5, Alfredo Adame became the target of criticism due to the fact that through social networks the moment when he tried to confront the lawyer of the ghost hunter Carlos Trejo, with whom he has had several clashes in the media to the extent that he had agreed to a beating fight on two occasions , which could not be materialized.

The lawyer, surnamed Montalvo, accused Adame of having been the one who did not show up for the famous battle that would take place in August 2019 and which was even called “the fight of the century”.

Afterwards, the legal representative of the ghostbusters shouted to the actor: “You were the one who didn't show up at the press conference.”

Adame got up from his seat and headed against him. Despite other people's attempt to stop him, the actor tripped over some chairs, so he applied his famous “bicycle kick” technique to avoid being hit by Montalvo.

Alfredo Adame intetó replicar sus famosas patadas de bicicleta en otra pelea fallida (Foto: Captura de pantalla)

On the other hand, it was not the only publication in which Fernando Belauzarán spoke out against López Obrador. He later asked the Chief Executive to address complaints from celebrities who said they were concerned about the construction of Section 5 of the Maya Train, one of the flagship projects of the AMLO administration.

“Listen to them, President @lopezobrador_, they are Mexican citizens expressing legitimate concern to avoid irreparable harm. Do not disqualify or slander them, they are not your enemies. They call for a dialogue between experts and environmental impact studies,” wrote the panista, reacting to a post by actor and producer Eugenio Derbez, who was one of the Mexican entertainment figures who participated in the campaign “Sélvame del Tren”.

“We just want to be heard and that they take into account the opinions of scientists, environmentalists and people in the region. The ecological damage would be IRREVERSIBLE,” said the comedian.

Eugenio Derbez volvió a hablar del Tren Maya (Foto: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

The interpreter of Ludovico P.Luche, Natalia Lafourcade, Kate del Catillo, Omar Chaparro, Ana Claudia Talancón, Rubén Albarrán, were some of the celebrities who were unhappy about the construction of the Mayan Train.

In a video released on social media on March 22, celebrities expressed their concern about the cutting of trees in the area, as well as the likely destruction of the largest underground river system in the world. In addition, they accused that the changes were made without consulting citizens or carrying out the respective impact studies.

KEEP READING:



