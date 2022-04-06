Enrique de la Madrid assured that AMLO's Electricity Reform “violates international treaties”

Enrique de la Madrid, son of former president Miguel de la Madrid (1982-1988), said that the Electricity Reform promoted by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) “violates international treaties on trade, investment and the environment.”

Through his Twitter account, the former president's son trusted that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will “defend our rights”.

“How could it be argued that the Electricity Industry Act respects the Constitution when it violates international treaties on trade, investment and environment, thereby damaging our jobs and wages? We are confident that @SCJN will defend our rights,” wrote the former president's son on social media.

El hijo del expresidente se mostró en contra de la Reforma Eléctrica (Foto: Twitter)

In addition, US trade representative Katherine Tai indicated that the Electricity Reform puts US investors at risk $10 billion. This information was presented to him by means of a letter to the head of the Mexican Ministry of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, on March 31.

The document specifies that the US government and energy sector entrepreneurs in the northern country have expressed concern about the reform that López Obrador and the members of his nationwide project called the Fourth Transformation (Q4) have promoted from their trenches.

Tai also insisted “to suspend actions that concern them and ensure that the rights of US investors and exporters are protected.”

La SCJN discutirá sobre si las reformas son o no constitucionales (Foto: EFE/LUIS TEJIDO)

“In the spirit of camaraderie and the continuing serious desire to strengthen our joint competitiveness, I want to inform you that I will consider all the options available under the T-MEC to address these concerns,” Katherine Tai's statement to the Mexican official reads.

In addition, the SCJN postponed to Thursday, April 7, Minister Loreta Orttiz's project proposing to declare the Constitutionality of the amendments to the Electricity Industry Law that were carried out in 2021, which were challenged by the state of Colima, Federal Commission for Economic Competition (Cofece) and opposition legislators.

In her bill, the minister and former federal deputy Morena proposes that the High Court declare the validity of these reforms because she considers that they do not violate international treaties, by giving preference to the CFE. In addition, he commented that it does not cause damage to the environment.

For his part, Minister Javier Laynez Potisek spoke out for the unconstitutionality of the reforms approved in March 2021, while most members of the chamber have stated that they depart from some central aspects of Loretta Ortiz's project.

AMLO confió en que legisladores voten libremente sobre la Reforma Eléctrica (Foto: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

During his morning conference on Tuesday, April 5, the Chief Executive called on legislators from the National Action Party (PAN) and the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) to rebel and vote for the Electricity Reform in the Chamber of Deputies.

López Obrador said he has information that some PRI deputies, “and in some of those even of the PAN”, disagree with the position of their parties, which, according to their statements, promotes “protection of private companies”.

“I am confident that they will vote freely and rebel. And I call on that to rebel so that they are genuine popular representatives and not employees of vested interest groups. Let them not be traitors to the country. Let them have the arrogance to feel free,” said the Tabasqueño.

