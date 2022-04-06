Elephants, a controversial export success in Namibia

A lot of desert, little water and too many elephants. Namibia, as well as neighboring Botswana, were considered pioneers in animal protection in southern Africa for decades.

But the dramatic periods of drought in recent years sparked an increasingly extreme race between the human population and wild animals for the valuable habitat in the desert country.

Elephants knock down fences or cause damage in various places in their search for water. In the most severe cases, pachyderms put the lives of people in rural areas at risk.

That is why the Namibian Government, based in its capital Windhoek, began last year with the sale of live elephants, which are now also exported to other nations.

Elephants have become an export success in Africa, a fact that causes international discontent.

The animal protection organization Pro Wildlife, for example, criticized the Namibian government authorizing the export of 22 elephants living in the wild to a safari park located near Dubai.

“It is incomprehensible that Namibia is putting its international reputation at stake for such a questionable deal,” warns Daniela Freyer of Pro Wildlife.

The biologist considers that the arguments that Namibia put forward are “unconvincing”. According to his information, the Government sold the pachyderms at about $10,000 per animal to buyers in Namibia. A middleman then sold them to the safari park at a higher price.

According to current estimates, some 23,000 elephants live in the sparsely populated Namibia, which has just under 2.5 million inhabitants. This represents a significant increase in the number of animals compared to previous years. And it leads to greater problems between humans and animals.

Something similar applies to Botswana, the neighbouring country. While the number of elephants declines in many regions of Africa, in this small landlocked State it grew - according to official reports - from 50,000 in 1991 to about 130,000 today, which represents almost a third of the entire pachyderm population in Africa.

The auction of hunting licenses for 70 elephants living in the wild in Botswana was also questioned by animal protectors.

The Ministry in charge of national parks stressed at that time that hunting licenses were only granted for controlled hunting regions.

In addition, he noted that only Botswana companies were allowed to participate, which could shoot elephants and then sell them to international companies.

“Hunting for elephant trophies is not a solution to the conflict between humans and the elephant, but even aggravates it. On the other hand, there aren't too many elephants in Botswana,” says Michele Pickover of the South African-based EMS animal protection foundation.

In Namibia, the Ministry of Environment last year auctioned 57 elephants to private buyers, of which only 15 remained in the country, according to the animal welfare organization Ifaw.

The Government argued that it wanted to reduce the number of elephants and, at the same time, use income to mitigate conflicts between the population and the pachyderms.

The Namibian economy had to face a deep crisis due to the devastating droughts and the coronavirus pandemic.

“The capture of wild elephants to live in captivity for life in amusement parks and zoos is not only cruel, export also violates international regulations for the protection of species,” Freyer notes.

In fact, wild African elephants are protected by the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Its provisions explicitly stipulate for Namibia that elephants can only be exported for conservation projects within Africa.

However, according to the Swiss foundation Franz Weber, Namibia invokes a legal interpretation of the provisions to justify the transfer of wild-caught elephants to captivity outside their natural range. According to the entity, this is a very controversial interpretation.

The Namibian Hunting Association (NAPHA) has another perception of the situation.

“The whole debate is superfluous from a scientific and legal point of view, it is emotional bravado instigated and fueled by animal protection groups,” he says in a statement.

Animal advocacy groups, according to NAPHA, do not consider local communities or their rights.

dpa