“Directing the Colombia National Team for me is not an obsession”: Luis Fernando Suárez

A week after confirming the elimination of the Colombia team from Qatar 2022, the future of the Tricolor is quite uncertain, as Reinaldo Rueda remains in his position as coach after the failure in the tie, where the goal was not met.

There are several names of coaches that sound to replace the vallecaucano who added his second failure to qualify for the national team to a world championship event and left his place at the disposal of the Colombian Football Federation.

In recent days several Argentine media outlets pointed out that the federation's favorite is former Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa, who was recently dismissed from Leeds United where he has been since 2018.

Likewise, the name of fellow Argentine Ramón Díaz, who currently leads Saudi Arabia's Al-Hillal and was in charge of the Paraguayan football team between 2016 and 2018, also came out.

At the moment, the Colombian Football Federation has not commented on the situation of Reinaldo Rueda, who once left the vacancy would take the reins of Atlético Nacional.

On the other hand, a Colombian coach who lives a totally different present, is Luis Fernando Suárez who managed to get into the playoff with Costa Rica after a difficult start with the Ticos in the Concacaf qualifiers.

The former coach of Atlético Nacional and Barranquilla Junior will be able to qualify for his third orbital round with Costa Rica if he beats New Zealand. In doing so, it will join Group F together with Spain, Germany and Japan.

It should be noted that all repechage games will be played in a neutral stadium that is to be defined between 13 and 14 June 2022.

In dialogue with RCN Mundo, the paisa highlighted the work he has done with the local players of the Costa Rican national team who have been given the opportunity.

Recently, Luis Fernando Suárez gave an interview to Zona Libre de Smoke, where he talked about his current situation with Costa Rica and of course the Colombian National Team.

Regarding the option of leading the Colombia national team in the future, he was clear and remarked that he is not obsessed with the idea of taking the reins of the Tricolor.

He also referred to the elimination of the national team and was emphatic that substantive structuring should be done as soon as possible.

Finally, the former Equity coach exalted the faculties of Juan Carlos Osorio, who recently left the technical direction of América de Cali after poor results in the Dimayor Betplay League.

