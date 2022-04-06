Diego Rebagliati and his annoyance at how Sporting Cristal acted before the match: “Sometimes you have to show your face”

Finally, after several back and forth, Sporting Cristal ended up playing and losing 2-0 to Flamengo at the National Stadium. Of course, it did not have the support of its fans, who had already purchased more than 80% of the tickets made available. Diego Rebagliati, a sports journalist, was furious about how the management of Sporting Cristal acted before the Copa Libertadores match, which never told fans what was happening until shortly before the engagement.

“I don't know if they do it on purpose or not, or if it's a policy and I haven't known it in detail. Throughout the day there were rumors about whether the match was played or not played, whether it was played with an audience or without an audience. I understand that 70, 80% of the tickets had been sold. There wasn't a person that Cristal came out to talk about, or even say, 'you know what, we don't know what's going on. ' We need to talk to someone from the government,” said the panelist in Movistar Deportes' Al Ángulo program.

“I am sure that the arrangements were made, they must have worked 24/7. I have no doubt about his professionalism, his dedication to the club. But if they want people to continue supporting them, as the fans did today, someone from the management has to come out and talk. Sometimes you have to show your face, because people need someone visitble to explain to them what is going on. That's leadership,” he continued.

In the end, he recommended how they should work in a football club as opposed to a company. “Being a manager of a club is not being the manager of a publicly traded company, talking to shareholders and once a year giving explanations. Football involves people, audiences, fans, and that requires a different leadership. In Cristal nobody comes out to show their faces, someone has to go out and talk, for good and bad ”, he concluded.

SPORTING CRISTAL 0-2 FLAMENGO

Flamengo needed only two goals, one in the first half and one in the second, to show his superiority over Sporting Cristal at the National Stadium. The 'mengao' made his debut with triumph in the 2022 Copa Libertadores after a day full of uncertainty in Lima due to the heights that arose after the curfew dictated by Pedro Castillo.

Bruno Henrique was in charge of opening the scoring after appearing in the area with a crossover shot to beat Alejandro Duartes. The 'celestes' found some chances, but they couldn't score the draw goal. At 86 Matheuzinho appeared to score the final goal by appearing on the right and ending with a straight and crossed shot.