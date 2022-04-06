“Containment Block”: Opposition Senators Meet to Discuss Electricity Reform

Opposition senators met to discuss the role they will play when the debate on the Electricity Reform arrives in the Chamber, which has been promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and the members of his nationwide project called the Fourth Transformation (Q4) ).

Through their Twitter accounts, legislators held their meeting. Those who met were: Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong and Claudia Ruíz Massie, from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI); Julen Rementería, of National Action (PAN); Miguel Ángel Mancera, of the Democratic Revolution (PRD); Dante Delgado, national leader of the Citizen Movement (MC); Clemente Castañeda, coordinator of the orange party bench in the Senate of the Republic; as well as Nancy de la Sierra, from the plural group.

On that platform, public officials accompanied the photograph with a message and said that they “shared the table and ideas” and named themselves “the containment block”.

“A pleasure to share the table and ideas with my colleagues in the @senadomexicano containment block,” Clemente Castañeda wrote. “Guess what reform of the president is not going,” said Julen Rementería. “Respect, admiration and friendship bring us together to share an afternoon of learning and affection,” added Nancy de la Sierra.

AMLO confió en que los legisladores opositores voten "libremente" sobre la Reforma Eléctrica (Foto: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

In addition, at his morning conference on April 5, López Obrador called on PAN and PRI legislators to rebel and vote for the Electricity Reform in the Chamber of Deputies.

López Obrador said he has information that some PRI deputies, “and in some of them even the PAN”, disagree with the position of their parties, which, according to their statements, promotes “protection of private companies”.

“I am confident that they will vote freely and rebel. And I call on that to rebel so that they are genuine popular representatives and not employees of vested interest groups. Let them not be traitors to the country. Let them have the arrogance to feel free,” said the Tabasqueño.

In response to the statements of López Obrador, the blue and white federal deputy Jorge Triana said that the opposition parties will vote against the Electricity Reform.

El dirigente nacional del PRI dijo que el tricolor votará en contra de la reforma en la Cámara de Diputados (Foto: Twitter/@alitomorenoc)

“Mr. President @lopezobrador_. To paraphrase yourself: “jumps diera”. In the case of its counter-electric reform, the real act of rebellion is to vote AGAINST its bodrio echeverrista, and from there we are NOT going to move. IT WILL NOT PASS”, wrote the panista on social networks.

In recent days, the national leader of the tricolor, Alejandro Moreno, Alito, indicated that the PRI will also deny the reform of López Obrador from the Chamber of Deputies.

“At the PRI we understand the commitment and trust that citizens have placed in us, so we will be on the right side of history and will vote against Morena's electricity reform initiative. Our vote is against, we will not approve the electricity reform initiative even if the Morena government does not like it,” said Alito.

As stated by the PRI, this decision was taken after 7 months of studying the Tabasqueño initiative.

The national leader of the PRI commented that for his party, the legislature is not an “employee of power”, since he called the measures implemented by the current administration in energy matters as “witty and contradictory”.

KEEP READING:















