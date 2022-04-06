Benfica fan tried to beat Luis Díaz while celebrating his goal for Liverpool

Luis Diaz is increasingly consolidated in the lead of England's Liverpool. His outstanding ability to get rid of the defenders and resolve in order to seek the goal, has made German coach Jürgen Klopp take him into account more regularly to define important matches.

The guajiro, who has already completed 13 matches with the English team, has been comfortable with his team and his teammates, with whom he has managed to adapt quickly and with good communication as evidenced in each match.

Díaz remains one of the most important players today in terms of Colombians abroad, although he also stands out as one of the best winter signings for the Champions League.

In the match against Benfica that was played on the Da Luz court in Lisbon, Liverpool as a home swept the scoreboard with a 3-1 in the first quarterfinal match that faces the Portuguese team led by Nélson Veríssimo against the 'Reds'.

In the 17th minute Ibrahima Konaté opened the score for visitors with a cross from the corner kick by Robertson, for the 22-year-old Frenchman to finish with a strong header that would enter the Vlachodimos goal.

That first goal would be the prelude and morale for later, over 34′ Sadio Mané to score the second goal, after Luis Díaz in a head assist left him the ball served in front of the opposite goal.

At 49′ minutes, Darwin Núñez would score the discount for Benfica after a counterattack that began with the dispute of an air ball by Luis Díaz, after a defensive error by Konaté, the Portuguese team scored.

However, the third goal would have a Colombian signature after Diaz leaked a pass that put him face to face with Benfica's goalkeeper to intelligently define his goal 3 for Liverpool.

At the celebration, the coffeemaker approaches the grandstand and the video captures the moment when a Benfica fan throws an object to Diaz while he was embraced by his teammates after scoring 3-1 in the 87′ minute, which sealed Liverpool's victory. (see second 14 of the video).

It is worth remembering that Luis comes from playing in Portugal with Porto, a team in which he managed to get noticed with his technique and scoring ability and then move on to English football. During his stay at Porto, he was key the 6 times he faced Benfica, also because the rival audience did not forget when the Colombian scored him in a Super Cup final.

Luckily, nothing happened to 'Lucho' Díaz and the moment almost went unnoticed by many, being only relevant after the capture of the image that was recorded about the celebration of Díaz.

