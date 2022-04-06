Alleged Churubusco perpetrators are investigated for crimes against health and possession of firearms

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) announced that it is investigating the relationship of those arrested for the alleged assault committed in Churubusco, who were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The detainees were identified as Manuel “N”, 71, Jesús “N”, 43, and Rosa “N”, 63, as announced by the Prosecutor's Office through its social networks.

This attack took place on Río Churubusco Avenue at the height of Axis 3 Oriente, where the aggressors closed the way to their victims by suddenly braking in front of the car.

Un hombre de edad avanzada salió de su vehículo con un objeto metálico para golpear el auto de la familia (foto: @FiscaliaCDMX)

A senior man descended from the vehicle with a metal object to attack a family. He verbally assaulted the driver, who closed his window for fear of being hit with the tube, while the assailant proceeded to hit the left side of the vehicle hard.

The Prosecutor's Office announced that they will be investigated for the crimes of possession of firearms, possession of objects suitable for assault, as well as crimes against health in their form of possession for the purpose of sale and bribery.

The alleged aggressors were arrested at the Iztapalapa mayor's office when they were transported in a vehicle in the Calzada de la Viga, colony Unidad Habitacional Modelo by police from the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC).

La foto de los responsables fueron difundidas en redes sociales (foto: @FiscaliaCDMX)

According to information from the authorities, the vehicle was identified through videos on social networks as well as those obtained by security cameras, which was seen in the mayor's office.

The elements noticed that a man in the passenger seat was handling a firearm, so they marked the stop to the driver.

Once arrested, the officers conducted a security check on the crew members, where two men and a woman were; and then to the unit where they found, according to the FGJCDMX statement, a metal baton-type object, and a squadron-type firearm with magazine and useful cartridges.

También se les investiga por delitos contra la salud (foto: @FiscaliaCDMX)

Similarly, they secured bags containing weed with characteristics similar to marijuana. They also reported that they offered money to deter officers from not transferring them to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The video circulated on Monday, April 4, and after its dissemination, SSC Secretary Omar García Harfuch announced that investigations had begun to locate those responsible through his official Twitter account.

In addition, the identity of the elderly man was made known through his social networks when they located his Facebook and Linkedin profile. On the afternoon of this Tuesday, 5, his capture was announced by the authorities.

Captura del video en el que el hombre agredió a la familia (Foto: Twitter/c4jimenez)

“It is reported that a few minutes ago @SSC_CDMX arrested these people who violently assault a family for no reason whatsoever. Thanks to the citizens for all the reports they sent us,” wrote the Secretary of Citizen Security.

So far, the reasons for the men's aggression against a partner and a minor are unknown, but it is presumed that a road incident caused the anger of both men and so they would have reacted violently to the family of the other car.

