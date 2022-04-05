Zelensky said that Russia will not be able to deceive the whole world about the kidnapping and torture of civilians in Bucha

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused Russia of “distorting the facts” in the context of the Bucha massacre and has assured that “they will not be able to deceive the whole world”, as there is “ample evidence” that Russian troops are destroying cities and abducting, torturing and killing civilians.

“The time will come when all Russians will learn the whole truth about who of their fellow citizens killed. Who gave orders. Who turned a blind eye to the killings,” he highlighted in his usual evening speech, according to the official website of the Ukrainian Presidency.

Zelensky recalled that there are more than 300 people “killed and tortured” in the city of Bucha, a number that, according to the Ukrainian president, “could be larger” when the entire city is thoroughly reviewed. “And this is just one city,” he added.

In this regard, he said that Moscow “is already launching a false campaign to hide its guilt in the mass murders of civilians in Mariupol”, so “they will try to hide the traces of their crimes”, something they did not do when they left Bucha.

“They will do dozens of interviews on stage, reissue recordings and kill people specifically to make it look like they were killed by someone else,” he said, adding that “every effort is being made to identify the Russian military involved in these crimes.”

Un hombre en pie junto a las tumbas de varios civiles que, según los residentes locales, fueron asesinados por soldados rusos en Bucha

“Nowadays people are no longer executed. But every loudmouth (and) frontline liars and their bosses in Moscow must remember: the end of their life will be behind bars. Maybe,” he stressed, recalling the execution of Julius Streicher, one of the ideologues of Nazism.

In addition, Zelensky has directed a reproach to the international community and its partners and allies for doubting previous crimes. “Why do we now hear from all world leaders statements that should have been made long ago when everything was completely clear?” , he criticized.

The Ukrainian president reported that clearing of mines on the streets of Ukrainian cities has begun and has assured that, “in the near future”, water and electricity supply will be restored.

Zelensky also recalled his speech in the Romanian Parliament and made a reference to the speech he will give this Tuesday at the Congress of Deputies, as well as at the UN Security Council.

His speech, broadcast online, will be one of the first after the Bucha massacre, where hundreds of bodies have been found after the departure of Russian troops. At the request of Kiev, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, will also speak briefly.

(With information from Europa Press)

