With more than 30 Colombian players, the group stage of the Copa Libertadores will be played

This Tuesday, the group stage of the Copa Libertadores begins and several Colombians could be protagonists in their respective clubs. In total there will be 32 footballers from our country, who are playing in 21 different clubs.

Deportivo Cali, who has just had a bad start to the season after being champion of the BetPlay League, will host at 7:30 pm local time Boca Juniors where there will be a match between Colombians, as Frank Fabra, Jorman Campuazano and Sebastián Villa could play in the Xeneize team.

On the other hand, among the protagonists of this group stage, there could be Juan Fernando Quintero, Orlando Berrío and Daniel Bocanegra, who have the bonus of knowing what it is to be crowned continental champions. In addition, some of them are figures in their teams and are called to stand out in this new edition.

According to the above, those who have the greatest chance of being the figures in their respective teams are: Juan Fernando Quintero, the '10′ of River Plate; Frank Fabra and Sebastián Villa, players from Boca Juniors, who are fixed in the starting eleven of Battaglia; and Víctor Cantillo, player of the Brazilian club Corinthians.

Now, the group that will have the most Colombian players is E. In total there are eight, three playing for Boca Juniors, one in Corinthians and four in Always Ready in Bolivia. This account did not take into account the players from Deportivo Cali and Deportes Tolima.

On the other hand, Deportivo Cali and Deportes Tolima will be responsible for representing the country in this edition. For its part, the team led by Rafael Dudamel, is one of the Colombian teams that have been in the tournament the most times.

Faced with this, Dudamel pointed out, in a press conference prior to the duel against Boca, that despite not being in a good football moment, playing a Libertadores increases the performance of the players. ” International competition alone raises your adrenaline, makes you live it with a new illusion. We have the responsibility we have to be a representative of Colombia.”

Now, it must be borne in mind that Tolima and Cali are in very difficult groups. For its part, the team led by Hernán Torres, will face Atlético Mineiro, a squad with which he will debut, then will meet with Independiente del Valle and América MG. Meanwhile, the Vallecaucans have it a little more difficult with Boca Juniors, Corinthians and Always Ready.

Group A

Palmeiras: Eduard Atuesta

Deportivo Tachira: Edisson Restrepo

Emelec: Alexis Zapata

Independent Oil: José Correa

Group B

Atletico Paranaense: Nicolas Hernandez and Luis Orejuela

Libertad: Daniel Bocanegra

The Strongest: Jair Reinoso

Group C

Uruguayan National: Alex Castro

Red Bull Bragantino: Caesar Haydar

Students: Nelson Deossa

Group D

Atletico Mineiro: Dylan Borrero

America MG: Juan Pablo Ramirez and Orlando Berrío

Group E

Boca Juniors: Frank Fabra, Jorman Campuazano and Sebastián Villa

Corinthians: Victor Cantillo

Always Ready: Elkin Blanco, Alex Rambal, Mauricio Cortés y Gustavo Torres

Group F

River: Juan Fernando Quintero and Flabian Londoño

Alianza Lima: Arley Rodríguez

Fortress: Brayan Ceballos

Group G

Porteno Hill: Rafael Carrascal

Olimpia: Sergio Otalvaro

Group H

Sporting Cristal: John Mosquera

Workshops: Rafael Perez, Diego Valoyes and Emerson Batalla.

KEEP READING: