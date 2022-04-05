What is the procedure in the event that AMLO is removed from the presidency by revocation of mandate

The Mandate Revocation exercise, in which citizens will be consulted on removing from the presidency, or failing that, to support the current government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is close to being carried out. On April 10, the ballots arranged by the National Electoral Institute will ask the population whether they agree with the current administration or not, but what would happen if is it decided to remove the president from office?

First, it is important to note that for the consultation to be valid before the Mexican authorities, it is necessary, among other requirements, to register a participation of at least 40% of the current electoral roll. That is, of the nearly 93 million citizens registered with the INE, it will be necessary for about 37 million to vote (beyond their election). Of that amount, for López Obrador to be revoked from office in the Executive Branch, an absolute majority will be required whoever requests it, that is, at least 19 million votes.

“Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, should have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until his term ends? ”, is the question that will be read on the ballots of the 57 thousand boxes that will be made available for the exercise.

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27FEBRERO2022.- Al rededor de 200 simpatizantes del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador congregaron en el Zócalo para expresar su apoyo por su iniciativa a la reforma eléctrica y a la consulta de revocación de mandato. Como parte de la manifestación, también hubo consignas contra supuestos “opositores” del mandatario, entre ellos los consejeros del Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) y periodistas como Carmen Aristegui. FOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

For her, there will be two possible answers: “That her mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence” and “May she remain in the Presidency of the Republic”. The Morenista administration began from December 1, 2018 and if it is fulfilled normally, its term will end in September 2024.

The outcome of the consultation will have to be assessed (and if there are any challenges, resolve them) by the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federation Judiciary, which must issue the declaration of revocation. Chapter VII, article 64, of the Federal Law on the Scope states that if the declaration is given, it shall be understood that the holder of the presidency is immediately removed from office.

The process to be followed is as stipulated by article 84 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States. The provision indicates that in the absence of the president, the head of the Ministry of the Interior will take office provisionally (in the current context it would be Adán Augusto López Hernández). The Mexican Congress must appoint an interim or substitute president within a period of no more than sixty days.

However, under the Mandate Revocation process, the law makes an exception and the one who would actually take possession of the Executive Branch would be the President of Congress Sergio Gutiérrez Luna. Within 30 days, legislators will appoint who will take office until the end of administration (September 2024).

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27MARZO2022.- Propaganda a favor del Presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, en la revocación de mandato que se realizará el 10 de abril. FOTO: MOISÉS PABLOCUARTOSCURO.COM

The consultation hours will be from 08:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For the consultation, the INE printed 94.5 million ballots with security measures so that they cannot be forged. Those who intend to participate, need to carry their voter's credential and not be suspended from their political rights, the Institute stressed that those who have on their credential effective in 2021, will also be able to participate.

