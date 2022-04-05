“Weapon to destabilize future governments”: why Claudio X González will not vote in AMLO's revocation

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 20OCTUBRE2021.- Claudio X. González Guajardo, fundador de Sí por México; Gustavo de Hoyos Walter, empresario y co fundador de la iniciativa Sí por México; Beatriz Pagés Llergo Rebollar, vocera y miembro del Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI), y la activista Argelia Núñez, directora general de De Poder Inspira Poder, ofrecieron conferencia de prensa en la zona del Centro Histórico donde declararon que invitarán a Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) para consolidar la coalición “Va por México” (PRI, PAN, PRD) de cara a los comicios próximos. Claudia X. expuso que su primer cometido de quitarle a Morena la mayoría calificada en San Lázaro fue cumplido, así como el triunfo de 10 alcaldías en las pasadas elecciones y que de haber tenido más tiempo podrían haber sido 13, declaró el también presidente de la organización Mexicanos contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad. FOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The forthcoming revocation of the mandate against Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) prompted a campaign by members of the political opposition to motivate their supporters not to vote in the citizen consultation.

Thus, multiple videos, photographs and publications have appeared on the social networks of politicians, analysts, journalists or civil society with arguments for not going to the boxes.

Now it was the turn of Claudio X González Guajardo, who has stood out in recent years as one of the strongest opponents of the Fourth Transformation, to reveal his decision not to vote in the next consultation.

Through a video on social networks, he reported a dozen main reasons why he will not attend the polls that will be set up by the National Electoral Institute (INE) throughout the country next Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Claudio X. González aseguró que AMLO podría usar la revocación de mandato en un futuro para desestabilizar gobiernos (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

First, he said he was aware that AMLO was elected to govern for a six-year term ending in 2024, not for three and a half years.

In addition, he considered that this is “a tricky manipulation”, since it went from being a citizen consultation of revocation of mandate, as indicated by the Law, to an “official exercise of ratification contrary to what is established by the Constitution”.

In this regard, he revealed that “it is the president and his followers who drive the consultation, not the citizens and use it to continue polarizing”.

For the following points, he shared that the consultation “distracts us from addressing the multiple crises that affect us”, and that it is a waste that the Fourth Transformation should, rather, invest in “vaccines, treatments for children with cancer, day care centers or schools.”

Claudio X. González insistió en que el gobierno debería gastar los recursos en escuelas, medicamentos para niños con cáncer y vacunas, entre otras cosas (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

He also insisted on the recent budget cut to the INE from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and Congress, where “Morena's legislators did not grant the INE the resources they requested to celebrate the exercise correctly”, in addition to emphasizing that “these resources are now being spent on propaganda in such a way illegal”.

On the other hand, he considered that “in the remote event that the consultation was binding, and that the decision was to revoke the president's mandate”, the Law dictates that the interim president will be proposed from Congress, and since Morena has the Majority, the change would not be representative. “We already know who is in charge of Morena,” he warned.

“Because no matter what happens, Morena and the president are not going to leave power in 2022,” said Claudio X. González during a video posted on his official Twitter.

One of his strongest arguments against the revocation of his mandate, but also of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in particular, since he assured that it is an instrument that he would use at the end of his term as a “weapon to destabilize future governments”.

Claudio X. González aseguró que no participará en la revocación de mandato de AMLO (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

Finally, he assured that there really is only one vote that will count towards its objectives than to get the 4Q out of the National Palace: that of the federal and presidential elections of 2024.

“Let's not despair, let's not fall into their game, and on the 24th, with everyone's vote, they leave,” concluded the businessman who has faced several days of dimes and diretes against the president of Mexico.

The criticism and calls not to go to the polls were also joined by figures such as former President Vicente Fox Quesada, former official Javier Lozano, host and comedian Chumel Torres, Senator Kenia López Rabadán, and Senator Germán Martínez.

