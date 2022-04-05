Video: Luis Diaz scored his first goal in the Champions League for Liverpool

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Benfica v Liverpool - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - April 5, 2022 Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

The Champions League quarter-finals began for Liverpool visiting Benfica at the Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon, with the aim of achieving a good result that will allow him to define the series at Anfield before his audience.

For the duel against the 'Eagles', German coach Jürgen Klopp sent his best eleven to the field including Colombian player Lucho Díaz, who would make his third appearance in the champions league with the 'Reds'.

It should be noted that since his arrival at the English club, the former Barranquilla Junior has won the trust of his coach and is a key player in Klopp's scheme, which has allowed him to adapt in the best way to his style of play.

In the first minutes Liverpool took the initiative and gendered approaches on the left side where it had the Colombian as the protagonist with its constant overflows. The first clear chance was Mohamed Salah who was unable to define against Odysseas Vlachodimos.

At 12 in the game, Naby Keita shot on the right but the Benfica goalkeeper, who was already a figure in the game for the Portuguese, was well positioned.

In the 17 minutes, the first of the match would come after a corner kick taken by Andrew Robertson from the left sector so that Konaté, will connect the head without any mark to the left stick of Vlachodimos.

Benfica tried to reach equality through a counter-coup, but Everton finally finished with a left-handed but the ball went outside the goal of his compatriot Alisson.

After a long and precise pass by Trent-Alexander-Arnord, Lucho Díaz assisted the Senegalese, Sadio Mané who first command to save for Liverpool 2-0 over the 34 minutes.

Over the 38 minutes, Lucho Díaz wanted to score his own after a shot from outside the box with a right, but the football went wide. Six minutes later, Arnold took a long pass for Salah who shot left-handed, but the home goalkeeper had an excellent reaction.

In 49 minutes, Benfica would reach the discount after a cross from Rafa Silva's right sector, who was unable to clear Konaté and was left to Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who on his right leg sent her to the corner impossible to save for Alisson.

The goal of 'Charrúa' was a momentous boost for Benfica, who turned to attack in search of equality and take advantage of Liverpool's pothole that failed to assimilate the goal received.

The locals had a chance after an Everton crescent shot with a right hand that Alisson saved, and the rebound was left to Fabinho that cleared the danger for the English.

For this reason, Jürgen Klopp sent Diogo Jota to the court for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firminio for Sadio Mané and Jordan Henderson for Thiago Alcantara in order to recover the ball in the midfield where Benfica was generating their attacks.

Nine from the end, the Colombia national team player had a clear option to increase the score after a cross from Henderson that Exporto could not splice on the right and commanded it outside the goal.

In the 87 minutes Luis Díaz would have the rematch after scoring the peace of mind that will allow Liverpool to define their move to the semifinals next April 13 in local condition.

