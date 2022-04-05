This is China's rigorous anti-COVID strategy that forces families to separate

Un trabajador sanitario con un equipo de protección individual tras la barrera de un área confinada por causa de la pandemia de COVID-19 en Shanghái, China, el 26 de marzo de 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

Although China's statistics regarding the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 are not always clear, this Sunday it reported more than 13,000 new patients, a figure similar to the previous day, which is the highest since February 2020, when the SARS-CoV-2 virus was especially harassing Wuhan, the area where it was detected for the first time a few months earlier.

Of the cases reported yesterday, approximately 9,000 were detected in Shanghai, although health authorities said there had been no new deaths and that the majority of cases, 11,711, were asymptomatic.

Within this framework, the health strategy known as COVID zero, ordered by the government since the Ómicron variant, the most contagious one so far known, has been developed for several weeks. This provision requires the eradication of outbreaks in Shanghai, the largest city in China, and Jilin province, in the northeastern part of the country, where its more than 24 million inhabitants were confined to their homes.

Faced with the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 and its high rate of contagiousness, especially in the latest wave generated by the Ómicron variant, some countries opted for very strict policies to prevent the transmission and circulation of the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, this has meant closing borders, restrictions on the entry and exit of travelers, strict isolation of positive cases and even closing entire neighborhoods or cities in the face of increased infections.

That strategy has probably prevented thousands of deaths and serious illnesses in Asia and Oceania. However, experts insist that they need to be accompanied by strong vaccination campaigns, to achieve high levels of immunity and that restrictions are not perpetuated over time. Precisely, two great exponents of these so-called “zero COVID” policies are China and Hong Kong. Instead, Europe and America opted for strict closures in the first months of 2020 and then relaxed conditions as infections fell, in an attempt to balance health and economy.

Residents line up for nucleic acid testing at a residential area, during the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

After the initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan, where the planet's first case of coronavirus was detected in December 2019, and after the first months of total closure, China managed to contain infections and deaths stable throughout much of the pandemic. But that scenario changed towards the beginning of last March. For this reason, the government decided to confine 9 million inhabitants of the city of Changchun, in the northeast of the country. The inhabitants of that area were subjected to three rounds of PCR tests to trace the cases and slow the curve.

Then, last week, the authorities arranged a quarantine in the city of Shanghai, the financial capital and the largest city in China with 26 million inhabitants, which is facing a sharp resurgence of COVID-19.

Among other measures, the one that is proving most traumatic in Shanghai is the separation of children with COVID-19 positive from their parents, on the grounds of preventing the spread of the epidemic, which has provoked widespread public outcry. More than 30 countries wrote to China's Foreign Ministry urging the authorities not to take that step.

According to Chinese health measures, people who test positive for COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic, or have a mild illness, should be isolated. The Shanghai authorities confirmed on Monday that the measure also applies to minors, even if they are babies.

International media reported that this provision caused stupor among the families of the city. “If the child is under the age of seven, these children will be treated in a public health center,” said Wu Qianyu, a municipal health service officer. “For older children or adolescents (...) we are isolating them mainly in centralized (quarantine) places,” he added. The official explained that “if one of the parents is infected, he will be able to accompany the child and take care of him” in a special place “where they will be treated” . On social media, several families have shown their outrage at this measure. “Do parents now have to 'meet the conditions' (be infected) to accompany their children? It's absurd! It is an elementary right,” said one user on the social network Weibo.

A toy is seen on a window, during the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

International media said that several videos, which could not be verified, were circulating on social networks showing young children and unaccompanied babies in public health centers.

The people of Shanghai are even forbidden to go down to the gardens of their buildings and walk through the squares of the neighborhoods. They couldn't even take their dogs out to relieve themselves, international media reported. This was compounded by the separation of children from their families and the shortage of supplies. Last Thursday, the Secretary General of the Shanghai Municipal Government, Ma Chunlei, had to apologize to the population for “the inadequate guarantees for people's lives in closed areas.” In addition, people with chronic diseases could not access their medicines and treatments in hospitals, where emergency rooms were closed, but they had to be reopened after two people were known to have died from asthma attacks and lack of care.

The French consulate and the British embassy said they were writing the letters on behalf of other countries, including European Union states and others such as Norway, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand after learning of the difficulties caused by the closure of Shanghai, which the city carried out in two stages starting on March 28.

The British Embassy expressed concern about the situation of UK citizens in China. Asymptomatic or mild cases should be sent to “a specialized isolation setting with personnel who can communicate in English,” said the letter from the French consulate, a copy of which Reuters saw and verified with two sources.

Currently, asymptomatic cases are sent to centralized quarantine centers, some of which have been described as unhealthy and overcrowded.

The British embassy said there were concerns about conditions and lack of privacy in newly deployed mobile hospital facilities, adding that isolation in diplomatic housing was a “preferable solution consistent with our Vienna Convention privileges”, in the letter seen by Reuters and verified by two sources.

Personal de aerolínea con equipo de protección personal para protegerse del COVID-19, en el aeropuerto internacional de Pekín Capital, China, 13 de marzo de 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

China has vaccinated its population almost exclusively with self-produced formulas, the Sinopharm and CoronaVac inoculants. According to the health authorities, 85.5 per cent of the population received two doses, but no figures on reinforcements were disseminated.

One of the disadvantages is that while these vaccines are a good barrier against serious illness and death, their effectiveness is much lower in providing protection against infection. For this reason, many wonder what would happen if China lifted restrictions and the “zero COVID” strategy, how much could infections amount to in a population without robust immunity.

The Asian country managed to carry out the largest vaccination campaign in its history and developed vaccines at record speed. Thus 2.8 billion doses were distributed in the country in 2021.

Yanzhong Huang, senior global health researcher at the US Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), explained that both China and Hong Kong “have followed a 'zero COVID-19' strategy, both have a large unvaccinated elderly population, and moreover (both) have not invested in the development of capacity of public health before the Ómicron wave hit”. In addition, in China “there is a large percentage of the general population who have not been exposed to the virus, due to “zero COVID-19”, or who are vaccinated with vaccines that (according to studies) are not effective in preventing infection.”

Un agente de policía con traje de protección vigila en una calle, mientras comienza la segunda etapa de un confinamiento en dos fases para frenar la propagación de la enfermedad del coronavirus (COVID-19) en Shanghái, China, el 1 de abril de 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

In March, China had an approximate vaccination rate of more than 87%, but it was lower than countries such as the US and the United Kingdom in the immunization of the elderly. For this reason, it is estimated that 40 million Chinese people over the age of 60 have not yet received a vaccine, according to data from the Chinese National Health Commission. While about 80% of China's 264 million elderly people are fully vaccinated, that percentage drops to only about half for the group most vulnerable to COVID-19, those over 80.

