“There is Canelo for everyone”: Mauricio Sulaiman's message to the challengers of Saul Álvarez

Although Saúl Alvarez took on the challenge of facing Dmitry Bivol, one of the most competitive semi-full-weight boxers today, criticism for the rivals he has refused to face continues. In that regard, Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), addressed a message to boxers interested in challenging the best pound for pound in the world and did not rule out that Canelo could accept the brawls in the future.

“You have to be calm, obviously everyone wants to fight Canelo because it is a fight that solves your life (...) Canelo has an agenda for this year. There are many possibilities and the tuneos are definitely very good. Benavidez begins against Lemiux, Caleb Plant appears, Charlo. Anyway, there are many possibilities, but the issue is not to fall into despair, I think there is Canelo for everyone and for a long time,” he said after his participation in the WBC Traditional Coffee Tuesday.

Information in development*