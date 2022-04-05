The US congratulated Chaves on his victory in Costa Rica and is committed to “strengthening bilateral ties”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the unveiling ceremony of a bronze bust of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, at the State Department, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 4, 2022. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS

The United States Government has congratulated Rodrigo Chaves, the president-elect of Costa Rica by the Social Democratic Progress Party, on his victory in the second round of the presidential elections, held on Sunday, and expressed his willingness to “strengthen bilateral ties”.

“The United States congratulates Rodrigo Chaves Robles on his election as the next president of Costa Rica. We also congratulate Costa Ricans for participating and carrying out an electoral process consistent with Costa Rica's strong democratic traditions,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Thus, he stressed that “Costa Rica represents a beacon of democracy in America and in the world”. “Our bilateral relations remain rooted in shared democratic values that reinforce freedom, inclusivity and respect for human rights,” he added, according to a statement published on the State Department's website.

“We hope to strengthen ties between our nations to advance our common interests, including the humane management of migration, protecting the environment, and working with democratic partners in the region towards a safer, more prosperous and democratic hemisphere,” Blinken remarked.

Chaves Robles won the elections by winning 52.9 percent of the vote. Chaves' main rival, José María Figueres, of the National Liberation Party (PLN) has won 47.1% of the ballots, with elections marked by more than 40% abstention.

El candidato presidencial costarricense, José María Figueres

The president-elect thus turned around the results of the first round, in which former President Figueres won. The second round had to be held as none of the candidates exceeded the threshold of 40 per cent of support during the first round, held in February.

The economist and former World Bank official Rodrigo Chaves was elected this Sunday as the 49th president in Costa Rica's history, following a campaign in which he promised “change” and fight corruption, and in which he was involved in the controversy over cases of sexual harassment and alleged parallel structures of financing.

Chaves, from the young Social Democratic Progress Party, won 52.9% of the votes to defeat former President José María Figueres Olsen, of the traditional National Liberation Party.

The candidate surprised last February 6 in the first round by finishing in second place to get into the second round against former president Figueres.

Chaves, 60, has proposed to attack the corruption for which he blames previous governments, including those of the rival party, and to implement profound state reforms through referendum, something that has been branded by his opponents as populism.

Among the candidate's promises are the reduction of procedures for entrepreneurs and social security, modifications to the country's educational plans, the decrease in the size of the State and support for the coastal sectors, which are the poorest in the country.

The Chaves Government's plan is committed to economic actions to reduce procedures and facilitate business action, reduce social burdens, demand results from public institutions, generate jobs and attract more investment, and lower the cost of the basic basket through decrees.

Chaves has also promised to promote a single pension system, implement the tax reform approved during the current government, stronger sanctions against corruption and make social spending more efficient.

“This is not a time to celebrate, but it is a huge challenge,” Chaves said in his victory speech, after learning about the election results.

“I send my appreciation to Don José María Figueres and to all the people who voted for him”, while asking him to work together to make possible the projects that his cotendor called the “Costa Rican miracle”, which was his campaign project.

(With information from Europa Press)

