The acid comment with which Chumel Torres compared AMLO's Mandate Revocation with those of Venezuela

A few days after the Mandate Revocation takes place in Mexico, it still raises many doubts, mainly among the characters who are not in favor of the Fourth Transformation (Q4) and the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

There have been several ways in which these journalists, politicians, analysts and citizens, usually from social networks, seek to boycott this popular consultation. From figures against it to the alleged violation of the Constitution due to the irregularities that have occurred in recent weeks.

Among all the voices against it is that of youtuber Chumel Torres, who has proven to be a strong critic of the current government, since he practically makes a comment or joke about López Obrador or someone from his cabinet every day.

On the Revocation of Mandate, he also expressed his opinion, and on this occasion he assured that Tabasqueño is “learning from the best” because Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, in their native Venezuela, also called for this figure included in the respective constitutions.

The Chihuahuan shared a TikTok video in which, firstly, the late former president of the South American country is seen pushing for the recall referendum, with words very similar to those used by López Obrador when he talks about this democratic process that will take place on April 10.

Later, Maduro appears urging the population to go out and collect signatures so that, in the middle of his term and as dictated by the highest law of Venezuela, the president, if it is the decision of the people, leave his post.

Users of this social network commented that this same resource was promoted by the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, who was also criticized because, as netizens pointed out, the electoral bodies of those countries were under the control of the government, a situation very different from that experienced in Mexico with the Institute National Electoral (INE).

Likewise, a woman who identified herself as Venezuelan explained that Chávez used this figure, but only to expel those who voted against her from the Public Administration, since allegedly having control of the electoral authorities, she could always do so.

Despite all the irregularities noted, the alleged relationship with Venezuela and other countries classified as “communist” or “socialist” by the opposition, the revocation of the mandate in Mexico is and is fully supported by the electoral bodies.

According to the National Electoral Institute (INE), the revocation of the mandate is an instrument of citizen participation “to determine the early conclusion in the performance of the person holding the presidency of the Republic, based on the loss of trust”, this mechanism will be implemented for the first time in order to to guarantee the political right of citizenship through universal, direct, secret and free voting.

The ballots to carry out the revocation of mandate will contain questions that indicate the following: Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, should his mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until his term ends period?

Any person registered on the electoral roll may participate in this democratic exercise, which, due to budget reasons, will have fewer boxes, of which their location can be consulted through the Locate Your Box page https://ubicatucasilla.ine.mx/, in which you must enter the section and entity of residence according to the voter's credential.

