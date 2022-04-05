Surprise in world football: the French press assured that Kylian Mbappé has already defined his future

The future of Kylian Mbappé is what keeps world football on its toes from the moment it became known that the 23-year-old striker will be free of action starting in July. After the Spanish press announced several times that Real Madrid will be their next destination, in recent days the footballer himself sowed doubts and speculation began to be given to his continuity.

This Monday, the French press was more direct and assured that “Mbappé will sign its renewal with PSG”. The journalist Daniel Riolo announced it on RMC Sport and said that Kylian will announce this decision to continue in Paris in May.

“Al Khelaifi's only interest is to know what Kylian will do. No one will believe me but it will be announced in May and it will stay”, was the bomb dropped by the correspondent. It is worth remembering that last Sunday, after the rout over Lorient where Mbappé was the great figure with two goals and three assists, he left open the possibility of continuing at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I haven't made a decision yet, but there are new elements. Can I stay? Of course,” Kylian said, leaving the entire European press stunned. “I have given enough information, I think you have enough to be able to work,” he said with a smile to journalists, in the mixed area of the Parque de los Princes after having destroyed the Lorient (5-1).

“I don't want to be wrong,” he added, saying: “I haven't made my decision. I know that for people it is taking a while, they talk to me about it every day...” Prudent when it comes to speaking, Mbappé does not usually leave his statements to chance and he knew perfectly well that sports newsrooms would be boiling after their exits on three occasions: first on Prime Video, then twice in a mixed zone with the written press and then in front of radio and television stations.

Mbappé repeated: “No, I haven't chosen, I haven't made my decision, I think, there are new elements, many parameters”. It is precisely these “new elements” that raise speculations, but neither the club nor the player's environment has clarified the mystery about them.

