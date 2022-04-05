Spotify prepares the world premiere of the podcast Batman Unearthed in partnership with DC

Spotify has prepared a new podcast that will make its listeners feel like they are in Gotham City. This is the original audio series, Batman Unburied, which in Latin America will be called Batman Unearthed and is about to be released.

On April 5, Spotify, Warnes Bros and DC announced that the official premiere will be next May 3. The partnership of these brands will leverage DC's vast library of iconic characters in new podcasts to unite Bruce Wayne fans in a new experience.

The streaming platform said in a statement that the release will be worldwide and that the story will be adapted from the original script from the United States to Latin America, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy and Japan, making it the largest simultaneous release of Spotify to date.

Each of the nine versions mentioned will have their own voice actors and production teams. They will be independently located and adapted to reflect the culture and language of the place, while keeping the original history true.

(Warner Bros./DC Comics)

“Through our extraordinary partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, we have the unique opportunity to usher in a new era of DC's beloved superheroes through the audio world, with voices from multi-star casts. The power of podcasts has never been more evident than with the chilling soundscape of this David Goyer masterpiece that tells the momentous story of the one and only Bruce Wayne,” Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer of Spotify, said in a statement.

David S. Goyer, is the creator of Batman Unearthed. For those who don't remember, he has been the mastermind behind iconic superhero films such as Batman Begins and Man of Steel, this time he is the executive producer of the American audio series. Hari Sama will be the director of the project set in Gotham City.

Production is currently underway in all regions where it will be launched. The voice cast for the US version will be as follows:

- Winston Duke as Batman/Bruce Wayne

- Hasan Minhaj as The Riddle

- Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon

- Jason Isaacs as Alfred

- Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne.

(Foto: Spotify)

- Alfonso Herrera as Batman/Bruno Diaz

- Carlos Aragon as Alfred

- Ana Brenda Contreras as Barbara Gordon

- Zuria Vega as Kell

- Alfonso Barbolla as The Riddle

- Hernan Mendoza as Thomas Wayne

According to Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation., the cast's performance has managed to capture the dark essence of David Goyer's work, “taking the narrative podcast to new levels” of immersion. “I couldn't have asked for a better way to start our creative partnership with Spotify,” he said.

Batman Unburied (Batman Unburied) is a psychological thriller that will take its listeners to new spaces in the mind of the man behind the mask. This time Bruce Wayne is introduced as a forensic pathologist who works at Gotham City Hospital and is tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a serial killer who preys on citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to defeat them to save the inhabitants of Gotham City as his alter ego Batman.

“Batman is one of the most interesting characters in the history of comics and the DC universe. Giving a voice to this complex superhero with great allies such as Fábula, Spotify, Warner Bros., DC and Hari Sama is a great challenge and at the same time a great possibility to work with great fellow actors reinterpreting this story and creating something very ours. It is an invitation to the public to immerse themselves in this sound universe of Gotham City,” emphasized Alfonso Herrera.

KEEP READING



















