Peruvian Sol Leads Regional Protest Losses: Andes FX

(Bloomberg) The Peruvian sun started Tuesday's session lower after the government declared a curfew in the capital, Lima, following a wave of protests. The Chilean and Colombian pesos were also declining as investors cut bullish positions in South America.

The sun weakened by 1.1% to 3.6850 per dollar. The currency reached a year-to-date high of 3,6140 soles to the dollar on Monday before reducing profits as protests escalated and the Government deployed the Army after bus drivers blocked roads.

The area that the sun recently crossed close to 3.6680 to the dollar may serve as the dollar's resistance if the currency extends losses.

The Peruvian sol has the third best performance among major currencies this year, with an increase of around 9%, opening up space for traders to make profits.

The government announced on Monday that it will reduce the fuel consumption tax by 90% and propose a bill to exempt basic foods such as chicken, eggs, flour and noodles from sales tax. It also approved by decree a 10 per cent increase in the minimum wage.

The Chilean peso fell by 0.6%, while the Colombian peso weakened by 0.5%. Traders appear to be taking profits from South America's four major currencies, which are among the top five currencies in 2022 after rate increases attracted significant amounts of foreign capital.

Chile's finance minister Mario Marcel speaks to a Senate committee about the country's economic situation; the central bank shifted to a more moderate stance last month, while inflationary pressures still show no signs of easing.

Colombian operators will watch the new inflation data on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CPI is expected to accelerate to 8.48% yoy from 8.01% previously.

Colombia's central bank also took a more moderate stance recently and a higher-than-expected CPI may lead traders to push the top of the curve upwards as the Banco de la República will struggle to control inflation if it insists on a less aggressive approach now.

Finance Minister José Manuel Restrepo said the central bank must be “tremendously prudent” to prevent job destruction as interest rates rise.

