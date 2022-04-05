Patricia Chirinos to Pedro Castillo: “He is grabbing tooth and nail with the blood of the people”

Patricia Chirinos did not hesitate to criticize Pedro Castillo's actions and how not to deal with the current social crisis is going through the country after the shutdown of carriers that began on 28 March.

A week after the protests began, the parliamentarian spoke out against the deaths that are taking place these days and how ministers have tried to minimize these deaths.

The congresswoman was invited to the program of the presenter Beto Ortiz, where she again emphasized that the president resigned from the post of president.

“From what I can smell and in the experience I have, it is that this is just beginning. There will be more bloodshed and that is what we have to avoid. Today I voted against having a meeting - proposed by some congressmen - with the ministers and President Castillo. I voted against it, not because I want not to reconcile, but because I think it is a waste of time because we are not talking to just any president of Peru, we are talking about Castillo, who is a liar person, mythomaniac is a lying government,” he said.

“By this he is demonstrating his inability to govern and if he cannot even govern, much less will we be able to get out of a crisis like the one we are in. I come with the same proposal that I told you the day the president came to Congress, I told him: resign Mr. Castillo because you have no other choice, you are clutching yourself with tooth and nail but with the blood of the people running through the streets ,” he added.

On the other hand, Patricia Chirinos said that she has no intention of meeting with President Castillo, since she considers him a mythomaniac and that he would be a “waste of time”.

“I feel a lot of pain and a lot of sorrow about what is happening in Peru, it is a topic that we have been discussing all the time here in congress with some congressmen, because there are some indolents who prefer their personal negotiations and continue to defend Castillo. Now what interests us most is to know that there are more than 8 regions that are in crisis, which have risen up while Ica, Pucallpa, Chimbote, Ucayali, Tarapoto. Amazonas, Huánuco, Lima, Piura, are practically exploding, burning in flames and Castillo's thousand apologies are not going to return the child to that mother we just saw crying because the child fell into the river,” he analyzed.

“We see the images of Manchay and a lady faints, but when she wakes up the first thing she says 'there is hunger'. Indeed, hunger is what there is because people do not have jobs, prices rise every day, the instability of concern for people from the moment they get up until they go to bed. Those 15 soles that housewives used to go buy their menu every day, that is no longer enough, it has to be 30, 40, 50 soles. Castillo prefers to flee and go to open schools as if nothing happened, he wants to play good to the population but he is not going to achieve anything. Castillo continues to blame everyone for his inability but the people no longer believe him,” he said.

Let us remember that the parliamentarian Patricia Chirinos was the one who presented for the first time a vacancy motion against Pedro Castillo , the congresswoman promoted that document to the Plenary Congress of Peru, where her request did not succeed after votes by her colleagues from other seats.

