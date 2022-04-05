One month after the riots at the Corregidora Stadium: veto, arrested and dismissed officials

MEX7385. QUERÉTARO (MÉXICO), 05/03/2022.- Aficionados del Querétaro y aficionados del Atlas originaron un conato de pelea que terminó invadiendo la cancha, durante un juego correspondiente a la jornada 9 del Torneo Clausura 2022 de la Liga MX del fútbol mexicano en el estadio Corregidora de la ciudad de Querétaro (México). EFE/Sebastián Laureano Miranda

An exact month has passed since Mexican football witnessed one of the most violent chapters in its history. Matchday nine of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament will be marked by the violent events that were witnessed on the court of the Estadio Corregidora during the dispute of the game between Querétaro and Atlas. After 31 days, the count of the damage leads to injured people, detainees, punishments and dismissals, in addition to the international shame and indignation of which the Liga MX was pointed out.

The most recent events related to the riots were the dismissals of Miguel Ángel Contreras, Secretary of Citizen Security, and Carlos Rodríguez Di Bella, head of Civil Protection in the entity. This, after delineating responsibilities in the investigations of the State Attorney General's Office.

“The regrettable events of the Corregidora Stadium on March 5th filled the Queretans with indignation, surprise and great pain. He exposed a face to Mexico and the whole world distorted from who we really are. (...) I instructed to act against those responsible without haste, but without hesitation. These acts had to be punished according to due process. We went after criminals, not offenders. In Querétaro, who pays it,” said Governor Mauricio Kuri in his latest report.

Almost two weeks after the events, the federal administration cabinet provided an official report through the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection. Through Undersecretary Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, the case was addressed by national institutions following the seriousness of the matter at the press conference held by López Obrador on

Thursday, March 17.

At that time, the result of the work resulted in 35 search warrants in five municipalities of the entity (Querétaro, Corregidora, El Marqués, Colón and San Juan del Río) that had resulted in the arrest of 25 people. Of that number, four were accused of attempted homicide, while the other great majority were accused of violence in public spectacles.

“We have been in coordination with the authorities of the Mexican Football Federation and Liga MX, who have announced their own protocols and sanctions that correspond to the private sphere, but a mechanism for communication and information exchange was established to assist local authorities in the absence of violence,” he said. Mejia Berdeja.

The Mexican Football Federation sanctioned the White Roosters of Querétaro with the following measures:

- To lose by a score of three goals to zero the match against Atlas on date nine of the 2022 Clausura

- Play for one year every home match behind closed doors (from March 08, 2022 to March 07, 2023). In the same way, its basic forces and its female category.

- Economic sanction (they did not reveal how much the amount is).

- The animation group from Querétaro was prevented from attending for three years at the matches that the team plays at home.

According to the reports of the Prosecutor's Office, as well as from the state government authorities, the result of the investigations has resulted in the completion of 46 searches, analyzed more than 400 videos and arrested 32 people, who are accused of serious crimes. “The investigations are continuing. Those who have participated in this barbarism and continue to flee, I warn you again: surrender. There will be no place where they can hide,” Kuri said.

