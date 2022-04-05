Néstor Villanueva was unfaithful to Florcita Polo with Tessy Linda, according to dancer: “I didn't do it out of revenge”

The dancer Tessy Linda performed on the show Amor y Fuego to tell her truth about the romance she would have had with Néstor Villanueva like this as if to show compromising conversations that would show that he was looking for her.

As you remember, the so-called 'Queen of the Tube' sent a statement that delimited her from any current relationship with the singer. However, on April 4, he confessed that they would have been 'dating' until three months ago, when he was still with Florcita Polo.

According to Tessy Linda, in December 2021 she told the singer that she didn't want anything with him anymore. “I gave him a stop three months ago. We talked and said that we were continuing the friendship. Something happened at the time,” she said, and to which Gigi Mitre said: “Florcita they cheated on you .”

“Shoot everything, confirmed by the same protagonist, Florcita, they were unfaithful to you with Tessy Linda in her own words,” added Rodrigo González

KEEP READING