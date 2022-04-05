More than 3,300 people were evacuated by humanitarian corridors from Ukraine in the last 24 hours

People board a special train for displaced people to leave the small eastern Ukrainian city of Svatovo, Lugansk region, on August 12, 2014. A convoy of 262 Russian trucks rolled toward the Ukrainian border on August 12 as Kiev vowed to block the aid mission from its territory over fears it was a ploy to bolster pro-Kremlin rebels. The convoy of what Russia says is humanitarian aid has sparked fears of an escalation in a conflict that has left hundreds dead in eastern Ukraine in recent months and plunged Moscow's ties with the West to their lowest point in decades. AFP PHOTO / SERGEY BOBOK

At least 3,376 people were evacuated on Monday from the towns of Mariupol and Berdyansk, from southeastern Ukraine to the Zaporiyia region, controlled by Ukrainian forces.

“405 people traveled to Zaporiya by their own means from Mariupol and Berdyansk. 1,553 of them came from Mariupol. 805 people also came from other cities of the Zaporiyia region: Polohy, Vasylivka, Berdyansk, Melitopol”, said the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Irina Vereshchuk.

In addition, a convoy of seven buses evacuating people from Mariupol and traveling along the agreed route, accompanied by a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross, has been blocked in the town of Mangush, in Donetsk province.

In this context, in the Lugansk region, 971 people have been evacuated from the cities of Lisichansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna and Horske.

“Despite the agreement, the Russian occupiers systematically violated the agreements during the evacuation in the Luhansk region. We are negotiating and, despite the resistance of the Russian Federation in the work of humanitarian corridors, we will not stop trying to save our people,” said Vereshchuk.

Un residente de Lugansk, sostiene un televisor antes de huir de su ciudad

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “distorting the facts” in the context of the Bucha massacre and has assured that “they will not be able to deceive the whole world”, as there is “ample evidence” that Russian troops destroy cities and kidnap, torture and kill civilians.

“The time will come when all Russians will learn the whole truth about who of their fellow citizens killed. Who gave orders. Who turned a blind eye to the killings,” he highlighted in his usual evening speech, according to the official website of the Ukrainian Presidency.

Zelensky recalled that there are more than 300 people “killed and tortured” in the city of Bucha, a number that, according to the Ukrainian president, “could be larger” when the entire city is thoroughly reviewed. “And this is just one city,” he added.

In this regard, he said that Moscow “is already launching a false campaign to hide its guilt in the mass murders of civilians in Mariupol”, so “they will try to hide the traces of their crimes”, something they did not do when they left Bucha.

“They will do dozens of interviews on stage, reissue recordings and kill people specifically to make it look like they were killed by someone else,” he said, adding that “every effort is being made to identify the Russian military involved in these crimes.”

(With information from Europa Press)

