Mónica Cabrejos recalls her time in Public Enemies: “I felt harassed, abused and humiliated”

In a recent interview with Magaly Medina, Mónica Cabrejos, author of the book “Public Woman”, recounted the bad experience she had while being part of Public Enemies, a night show that was hosted by her and Aldo Miyashiro in 2012. According to the host, her time in the television space was not at all pleasant, since she suffered bullying by her own colleagues on the channel.

The journalist also began the conversation, making it clear that she never pointed out Martín Arredondo, former producer of Public Enemies, as the man who sexually harassed her in one of the chapters of her book. However, he assured that he does not have a good relationship with him either despite all the years they have worked together.

“I can't say something like that, I don't have the evidence, it's been more than 12 or 13 years. But I don't have a good relationship with him, I have a terrible concept of him as a professional and as a person. I cannot say on broadcast television that he is the protagonist of the episode. Pointing it out is a crime,” Cabrejos said on the set of Magaly TV La Firme.

Mónica Cabrejos y Aldo Miyashiro en la conducción de Enemigos Públicos. (Foto: Panamericana TV)

When asked by the 'Magpie' if she ever felt harassed on the show, Monica answered yes on a professional and sexual level. According to him, his experience was very similar to that of Marco Rodríguez, a production member of Public Enemies who blamed Martín, whom he called” bad person”, of his dismissal because he said that he “smelled bad” and that he “didn't work the same”.

“ I have felt harassed, abused, humiliated. It was a group spirit, where unfortunately I didn't fit because I have a different way of being. I am quite a defender of my point of view and as much as they tell me to shut up, I don't. I say what I think about everything , ” Monica said.

ALLEGED BULLYING IN THE PROGRAM

According to the statements of the host of Al Sexto Día, she felt attacked by her own colleagues because they did not take their ideas into account and continually joke about her weight and age on the show, even when the cameras were turned off. At that time, Cabrejos was 36 years old.

“They annoyed me because of my age, because of the weight, that if I was chubby. I lost weight and since I couldn't be the chubby girl anymore, they called me the old woman (...) I had to deal with it and I knew how to do it with a wide strap until the abuse was bigger,” said the presenter.

It is important to note that Mónica Cabrejos stopped appearing on Public Enemies when the program was restructured in 2013, being replaced by Sandra Vergara. The program came to an end in December 2014.

MARTIN ARREDONDO MAKES CLARIFICATION

In the book “Public Woman”, Mónica Cabrejos relates that she was sexually harassed by a television producer of a night show where she worked. The name Martín Arredondo immediately came to light, since they both worked together in Public Enemies. In the midst of these speculations, the journalist broke his silence.

“I strongly deny everything that is insinuated and everything I can say is so sensitive that it can affect a person's testimony. What remains for me before this testimony that is criminal, involving my name, I submit to all the expertise (in a future investigation),” he clarified in a brief interview for Amor y Fuego, who ruled out sending him a notarial letter to retract.

“What do I do with a warning... 'that I'm going to denounce you for defamation'... what do i do? If my image is finally damaged, there is no exercise in which I can rebuild myself now, the subject is already thrown away,” he added.

