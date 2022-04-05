Minister of Justice on the duel of Cristal vs. Flamengo: “A football match cannot come before the tranquility of the country”

Almost midnight on Tuesday, April 5th. Pedro Castillo, president of Peru, announced in his message to the nation that the country will have compulsory social immobilization from 02:00 until at 23:59 hours of the day in question, after the stoppage of carriers that has caused chaos, disorder, violence and even looting.

Therefore, the question arose that would happen with the duel between Sporting Cristal and Flamengo, so the Minister of Justice, Felix Chero, spoke on the program “The Voice of the Peoples” on Exitosa radio.

“(The match between Sporting Cristal and Flamengo) It will have to be rescheduled. Let us not forget that in exceptional measures there are extraordinary actions that must be taken. I think we are all football lovers, we all enjoy the matches, but a football match cannot take precedence over the tranquility that the country needs,” Félix Chero told Exitosa.

Therefore, what would happen to the match between Sporting Cristal vs. Flamengo for Copa Libertadores?

So far Sporting Cristal has not commented on the matter and everything will depend on Conmebol's decision whether it decides to hold the game behind closed doors or be rescheduled for the next day. However, the duel between Sporting Cristal vs. Flamengo for the first day of group H of the Copa Libertadores is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 from 7:30pm (Peruvian time) at the Estadio Nacional.

For the engagement at home, the bas-pontine coach confirmed that Yoshimar Yotún and Fernando Pacheco will be fit after suffering some discomfort. Of those mentioned, the midfielder of the Peruvian national team must appear among the starters.

In addition, Roberto Mosquera, coach of Sporting Cristal, as Infobae learned, has studied all the Flamengo matches and has all the information about each of the players in the Brazilian squad.

MINISTER OF JUSTICE SAYS PERUVIANS WANT PEACE OF MIND

The Minister of Justice, Félix Chero, spoke about how he believes that the Peruvian population has made Pedro Castillo's decision to have a curfew on Tuesday. “Peruvians are smart and want peace of mind. They want to work with guarantees, they don't want acts of violence and for services to work. However, I trust God and that Peruvians will collaborate with this measure because it is for the welfare of all,” he said in Exitosa.

“We've been working all day. There are decisions to be made and the decisions that are made are firm and if we have to work at 12:00 a.m. or 1:00 a.m., according to the reports we have to stabilize order and reassure the country, we have to do it. The measure was adopted in the Council of Ministers, following the generation of situations that have occurred today, but we always try to act prudently and reasonably as much as possible,” he added.

BASIC SERVICES IF THEY WILL SERVE

“All the essential activities of our country, health service, basic and essential services, will attend because they are basic care, essential for people to be able to provide themselves with their products. Obviously, in order and peace of mind. In addition, the police and the Armed Forces will guide and accompany these measures,” Félix Chero, Minister of Justice, told Exitosa.

