María del Carmen Alva announces that Congress will not abide by curfew announced by Pedro Castillo

After the announcement of Pedro Castillo's decision to decree a state of emergency in Lima and Callao and to inform the citizen immobilization throughout Tuesday, 5 April, the president of the Congress of the Republic, María del Carmen Alva, disagreed that the measure was announced almost at midnight, preventing people from going to work.

However, he announced that the Legislative is autonomous, and in no way will they stop working. “Today, Tuesday, we have an agenda, in fact tomorrow the president and some ministers are invited at 3 p.m. as we had already announced. So, the truth is that I don't know if he doesn't want to go because they have nothing to say tomorrow and that's why he has taken this measure, or the cabinet is as incapable in a situation as difficult as we are, and they have nothing to say, or there is no measure that can exchange us,” he told RPP.

He said that on Tuesday a key meeting will be held with members of the Executive to coordinate issues on how Congress can pass some laws and measures and working together. “But it seems that they don't want to work with us either, the other way around, they want to lock everyone up and nobody works tomorrow,” Alva said quite obfuscated.

He stated that the president had been invited to Congress, and that invitation had been issued publicly. “Let's hope he goes, it's the right thing to do if he wants to work and solve the problems of this crisis that we didn't see for years and that is affecting all of Peru.”

He reiterated that today Tuesday they are going to continue working anyway, it will be a normal day, so he hopes that they will let them work quietly, because no one can prevent them from the right to work and that Congress will function.

The head of Parliament answered whether people should abide by the immobilization announced by President Castillo: “The truth, honestly, should not. They should go to work.” Minutes later, he apparently reflected on his response and said: “I understand that they are going to lock up all citizens, and I don't agree.” He added that it will depend on everyone who wants to stay at home.

A SHAME

Alva pointed out that the demonstration for the transport strike is something that has been seen in all regions. “It is a shame what we are going through, there are already four losses of human life, and let's hope there will be no more. I didn't think we'd get to a situation like this.”

The legislator also made a reference to April 5, a date that is remembered by the closing of Congress at the hands of former President Alberto Fujimori. “We all remember April 5th, it's not a very good date to remember. It was a self-coup against democracy and no one wants to repeat it.”

When asked about whether her statements have the support of her Acción Popular bench, Alva said yes, they were even talking in the bank chat, and this Tuesday they will all be going to work.

“It seems to me an arbitrary measure, the same one that was announced when everyone is sleeping. Many workers don't know that tomorrow they won't be able to go to work. Informality is 80%, there are many independents, and people go out to earn a living day by day,” he said.

