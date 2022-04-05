Magaly Medina rejects acts of violence after transport stoppage: “It's a shame to see our country like this”

Magaly Medina began her program on April 4 referring to the crisis that is being experienced in Lima and the provinces due to the stoppage of carriers and looting of some small shopping centers. As you recall, this has all originated since people have raised their voices of protest against the price hike.

The show host was no stranger to the chaos that is causing in Peru and regretted the acts of violence that occurred early in the morning. He also pointed out that Pedro Castillo's government does not know how to handle the situation.

“As a Peruvian I am frankly devastated (...) We hadn't experienced what is happening in our country many years ago. This loss of control, vandalism, the fact that the people who run our government do not know how to govern and that everything escapes hand in hand throughout the country,” the journalist said, noting that barbarism has occurred so far in 8 regions of the country.

He also attacked the President of the Republic stating that there is no leader who knows how to manage Peru. “There is no leader who runs the country and we are becoming no man's land. No one is free from crime and citizen insecurity.”

At another time, he did not hesitate to show his anger when he saw the images of some people looting a market in Ica and the Makro shopping center in the north of the country, where boxes of beer.

“Running around with cases of beer, criminal people, people taking advantage of circumstances, terrorizing market vendors who had to shut down because of the fright of looting. How many millions of suns are losing in the country at this time of paralysis and we don't see things being resolved,” added the figure of ATV.

